U.S. Marines Are Testing Tiny Drones That Can Be Fired From Grenade Launchers

More on this:

1 Nebo Recharge Infrastructure Will Use Drones to Keep Your EVs Rolling Forever

2 New Thales Drone Aces First Flight, Aims for 62 Mile Range Capabilities

3 Zoe Zetona Drone Shoots Clear Top to Bottom Views With Up Front Camera Payload

4 This Is How the Remote-Controlled Drone Wars of the Future Might Look Like

5 Drones Can Give Us Access to Cleaner Water Faster and at Lower Costs