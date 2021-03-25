1 Texas, the First State to Experience the Harley-Davidson Pan America Firsthand

More on this:

Custom Harley-Davidson Street 500 Wears Gixxer Shoes and Carbon Fiber Bodywork

This is how you take an undistinguished motorcycle and turn it into something extraordinary. 9 photos



At its core, this ominous piece of mechanical artwork is a



A six-speed transmission is tasked with handing this oomph to the rear 15-inch hoop by means of a belt final drive. Long story short, Harley’s creature isn’t exactly what you’d call a speed demon, but it’ll definitely do the trick when seeking to craft a custom showstopper. Sure enough, Eric’s team knows it just as well!



To kick things off, they undertook the painstaking task of manufacturing a comprehensive carbon fiber outfit in-house. Up front, the new attire consists of a bikini-style fairing, bespoke radiator shrouds and one handsome fender, while the flanks are adorned by a pair of carbon side panels. Additionally, you will find a fresh tail section topped with a tastefully upholstered single-seater saddle, as well as an aftermarket fuel tank resembling that of a legendary



A Honda CBR600’s inverted Showa forks have been transplanted onto the machine’s front end for a considerable improvement in terms of handling. On the opposite end, suspension duties are taken good care of by top-grade dual shock absorbers from Ohlins’ range. The standard wheels were discarded in favor of a The unique two-wheeler we’re featuring today hails from the Indonesian moto masters over Eric Saputra Suherman’s Iron & Co. I’ve said it before and I will say it again; this nation’s customs scene is blooming like a gorgeous flower upon spring’s arrival, and the bike you’re seeing here is a genuine testament to that claim. Let’s take a second to examine what we’re dealing with.At its core, this ominous piece of mechanical artwork is a Harley-Davidson Street 500. Milwaukee’s fiend in brought to life by a liquid-cooled Revolution X V-twin engine, with eight valves and a respectable displacement of 494cc. The 75-degree two-cylinder powerplant will be more than happy to deliver as much as 30 pound-feet (40 Nm) of twisting force at around 3,750 rpm.A six-speed transmission is tasked with handing this oomph to the rear 15-inch hoop by means of a belt final drive. Long story short, Harley’s creature isn’t exactly what you’d call a speed demon, but it’ll definitely do the trick when seeking to craft a custom showstopper. Sure enough, Eric’s team knows it just as well!To kick things off, they undertook the painstaking task of manufacturing a comprehensive carbon fiber outfit in-house. Up front, the new attire consists of a bikini-style fairing, bespoke radiator shrouds and one handsome fender, while the flanks are adorned by a pair of carbon side panels. Additionally, you will find a fresh tail section topped with a tastefully upholstered single-seater saddle, as well as an aftermarket fuel tank resembling that of a legendary Norton Manx.A Honda CBR600’s inverted Showa forks have been transplanted onto the machine’s front end for a considerable improvement in terms of handling. On the opposite end, suspension duties are taken good care of by top-grade dual shock absorbers from Ohlins’ range. The standard wheels were discarded in favor of a Suzuki GSX-R600's forged items that wear top-shelf Bridgestone tires on both ends. Lastly, clip-on handlebars work in conjunction with rear-mounted foot pegs to achieve a tougher riding stance.