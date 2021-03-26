4 “Fenice” Is the Hottest One-Off Moto Guzzi Bellagio You’ve Ever Come Across

1 White-Clean 1966 Chevy Impala “True” SS Does Its Best to Hide a 383 SHP Secret

More on this:

U.S. Firm’s Aftermarket Magic Is in Full Bloom on This 1975 Moto Guzzi 850T

Although purists may argue that customizing a vintage icon is sacrilege, we’re inclined to disagree. 11 photos



Mandello del Lario’s two-wheeled marvel is put in motion by a four-stroke longitudinally mounted V-twin engine that boasts a healthy displacement of 844cc and two valves per cylinder. At approximately 6,100 revs, this feral piece of air-cooled machinery will be more than happy to deliver as much as 55 hp.



A five-speed transmission feeds this oomph to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive, enabling the Italian beast to reach a respectable top speed of 112 mph (181 kph). Now, let’s take a quick look at how



For starters, the very first thing you’ll notice is a custom cafe racer-style gas chamber replacing the factory unit. The one-off aluminum garment was meticulously hand-shaped to fit like a glove over the bike’s frame and cylinder heads.



At the rear, Keyser went about modifying the standard subframe to accommodate a new leather saddle, while the airbox was replaced by a pair of mesh-covered alloy velocity stacks. You will also find custom fenders hugging the machine’s tires on both ends. As soon as the bodywork wizardry was concluded, the moto guru proceeded to install an assortment of modern electrics, including a fresh wiring harness and a state-of-the-art ignition system, among others.



To summon a healthy dose of additional stopping power, the rear drum module was removed in favor of an 850 T3’s disc brake setup. Lastly, we spot a set of powder-coated mufflers topping off the fiend’s exhaust, while its aluminum fuel tank received a classy two-tone color scheme that rounds it all out nicely. The bespoke masterpiece we’ll be admiring today is the work of Moto Motivo’s ambitious mastermind, Johann Keyser. In the past, we examined his accomplishments on a unique Ducati ST4S-based entity that manages to look just about as rad as it gets. This time around, Keyser’s chosen donor was a 1975 model from Moto Guzzi’s 850T lineup.Mandello del Lario’s two-wheeled marvel is put in motion by a four-stroke longitudinally mounted V-twin engine that boasts a healthy displacement of 844cc and two valves per cylinder. At approximately 6,100 revs, this feral piece of air-cooled machinery will be more than happy to deliver as much as 55 hp.A five-speed transmission feeds this oomph to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive, enabling the Italian beast to reach a respectable top speed of 112 mph (181 kph). Now, let’s take a quick look at how Moto Motivo went about breathing new life into this timeless classic.For starters, the very first thing you’ll notice is a custom cafe racer-style gas chamber replacing the factory unit. The one-off aluminum garment was meticulously hand-shaped to fit like a glove over the bike’s frame and cylinder heads. 850T ’s original handlebar has been discarded to make room for an aftermarket alternative that wears bar-end turn signals.At the rear, Keyser went about modifying the standard subframe to accommodate a new leather saddle, while the airbox was replaced by a pair of mesh-covered alloy velocity stacks. You will also find custom fenders hugging the machine’s tires on both ends. As soon as the bodywork wizardry was concluded, the moto guru proceeded to install an assortment of modern electrics, including a fresh wiring harness and a state-of-the-art ignition system, among others.To summon a healthy dose of additional stopping power, the rear drum module was removed in favor of an 850 T3’s disc brake setup. Lastly, we spot a set of powder-coated mufflers topping off the fiend’s exhaust, while its aluminum fuel tank received a classy two-tone color scheme that rounds it all out nicely.