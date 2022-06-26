U.S. Citizens Can Import Cheap EVs From China, It's Not a Good Idea

It’s tempting. China managed to go from low-quality products and blatant copyright infringements to vehicles that have their own identity and are packed with reliable technology. Looking at the all-electric vehicles that can be bought today in the U.S., the horrendous waiting times, and the fuel prices that are not coming down anytime soon, importing a new EV from China is slowly starting to make a lot of financial sense. But it’s not a good idea. Don’t do it. Here’s why.