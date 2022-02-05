U.S. BMW EV Buyers Get 30 Minutes of Free Charging for Two Years

BMW announced on Friday that its new EV customers would receive starting March 2022 free charging. The complimentary gesture will be available for only 30 minutes at a time, but the offer is on the table for two years.
The partnership with Electrify America means that new owners of iX and i4 will have the opportunity to slash some charging costs when traveling greater distances. This new development will not be included in car prices.
According to the carmaker, the offer will be activated from the moment of the purchase. This might raise some questions since deliveries of new vehicles take a couple of months at best. We`ve already seen reports of people waiting over eight or nine months for their cars. So, this complimentary charging might lose its importance really fast.
Electrify America currently has around 3.000 chargers and they provide fast and ultra-fast charging, but they still don`t match the Tesla Supercharger network stations. New iX and i4 models will be able to identify, check the availability of and navigate to Electrify America chargers.
When connected to a DC charging port, the iX and the i4 can charge up to 90 and 108 miles in 10 minutes, respectively (145 and 174 km). For this to be true, the battery has to have a lower than 80% state of charge, and you also need to remember that weather plays a key role here.
BMW seems confident that this initiative will provide “affordable and convenient” charging for the new EVs the German carmaker will bring in the U.S. But you have to keep in mind that electricity cost is different in almost each state. Also, there are different pricing ways involved: some are per-kWh, while others are per-minute.
Finally, BMW promised to announce soon other benefits for its other models. Maybe even new plug-in hybrids customers will get something like this.
