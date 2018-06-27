autoevolution
 

U.S. Army to Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Vehicle Parts Failure

A combat vehicle breaking down is the second worst thing that can happen in the middle of a fight - the first being, of course, getting destroyed. Unfortunately, short of repeated inspections, there’s really nothing that can be done to prevent, or at least know in advance about possible part failures.
Luckily, the advancements made in the field of artificial intelligence might be the perfect solution to this problem. Uptake, a company which specializes in the development of artificial intelligence software for industrial use, said on Tuesday that such an AI solution will be deployed by the U.S. military for several of its combat vehicles.

The company received a one million dollars contract from the Army’s Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx) to install special software on several Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Called Asset Performance Management application, the software is used to predict component failures, decrease the frequency of unscheduled maintenance and improve the productivity of repair operations.

According to Uptake, the software is a type of self-learning machine, whose intelligence is capable of building on existing knowledge to provide better predictions. The system is already deployed, says the company that created it, across eight industrial sectors from where it gathered more than 1.2 billion hours of operating data.

"The military has the most sophisticated and important assets that we rely on for our national security,” said in a statement Ganesh Bell, Uptake’s president.

“The Bradley Fighting Vehicle must be ready at a moment's notice. Leveraging AI will provide the United States a strategic edge to keep our country secure and the warfighter safe."

As for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, the army has tons of them. Since their introduction in 1981, over 6,700 have been produced in more than one variant. The Bradley is currently one of the most widely used military machines, being deployed in several theaters for both peacekeeping and combat missions.
