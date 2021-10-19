U.S. Army Tactical Vehicles to Get New Cyber Warfare Capabilities

For a number of years now, with a desire to do so fueled by the rapid advancements in technology, the U.S. military has been working hard to modernize its arsenal. The most visible developments come from the field of the Air Force, but there are other branches striving to become fighting forces for the 21st century as well.
The U.S. Army, for instance, has in place something called the Army Vision, a plan to have its forces ready by 2028 to “deploy, fight, and win decisively against any adversary, anytime and anywhere, in a joint, multi-domain, high-intensity conflict, while simultaneously deterring others and maintaining its ability to conduct irregular warfare.” And for that to happen, a lot of upgrades have to be made to a lot of existing hardware.
One of these upgrades was announced this week in the form of a contract the Army awarded to Lockheed Martin. The company is thus tasked with coming up with a suite of hardware and software that would enable tactical vehicles to have “critical situational awareness through detection, identification, location, exploitation, and disruption of enemy signals of interest.”
The tech is called Terrestrial Layer System (TLS), has been in the works for a while, and includes a suite of hardware and software for signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare, and cyberspace operations. The exact details of the systems are, of course, not known, but we do know tests are being conducted on a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle.
Lockheed was granted a $9.6 million contract for the Phase 2 of the TLS, and over the next three months, the company pledges to “finalize designs associated with key hardware and software elements.” The first prototypes of the system are expected to be ready by the end of this year, and the first one should be equipped as soon as 2022.
One of these upgrades was announced this week in the form of a contract the Army awarded to Lockheed Martin. The company is thus tasked with coming up with a suite of hardware and software that would enable tactical vehicles to have “critical situational awareness through detection, identification, location, exploitation, and disruption of enemy signals of interest.”
The tech is called Terrestrial Layer System (TLS), has been in the works for a while, and includes a suite of hardware and software for signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare, and cyberspace operations. The exact details of the systems are, of course, not known, but we do know tests are being conducted on a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle.
Lockheed was granted a $9.6 million contract for the Phase 2 of the TLS, and over the next three months, the company pledges to “finalize designs associated with key hardware and software elements.” The first prototypes of the system are expected to be ready by the end of this year, and the first one should be equipped as soon as 2022.