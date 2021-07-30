U.S. Air Force THOR Drone Killer to Be Joined by "Hammer" Weapon System

With a Name Like Game Changer, What Do You Expect? Home on Wheels With Garage

The U.S. Air Force THOR drone killer, capable of taking the enemy's drones at the speed of light, is welcoming a new "hammer" weapon. Aptly called Mjolnir (hammer of the thunder god Thor in Norse mythology), the follow-on microwave weapon system will add important advances in capability and reliability. 6 photos



Recently unveiled, THOR is a high-power microwave weapon system that can send extremely high-voltage bursts of electromagnetic energy capable of taking down multiple drones at the same time. It can fit inside a shipping container and be easily transported and implemented on bases all around the world.







After a two-year testing program, the Air Force Research Laboratory has gained an understanding of the technology's benefits and how it may be enhanced. Those improvements will be part of the new Mjolnir prototype.



While it will use the same technology, it will be more capable and reliable than THOR. The



"As the danger from drone swarms evolves, all services are working closely to ensure emerging technologies like Mjolnir will be ready to support the needs of warfighters already engaged against these threats. The program will begin this fall with a delivery of the prototype weapon in 2023," says Adrian Lucero, THOR deputy program manager.

