URBAN-X by MINI and JVP Are the Next Heroes of the City

Mini is ready to take his legacy to the next level, by announcing a brand new partnership with JVP, in order to protect the city and save the world.

In their mission for constantly bringing improvements in the city life and fight against climate changes, MINI founded in 2016 URBAN-X, a platform where startups are sustained with inovative strategies in order to create together a new way of living.

In the last 70 years,

the world’s urban population

has experienced an extremely fast growth,

almost six-fold, from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018. Along with this massive transformation, brisk ideas and solutions are required so the present and the future can't hold us down from living a healthy life in the city.

Now, URBAN-X brings new forces by their side, as technology development requires major investments, and this is where JVP makes his entrance.

Known

as one of the top-ten consistently performing VC firms worldwide,

Jerusalem Venture Partners acquired in the last 29 years

1.6 billion dolars across 10 funds

, helping over 160 companies to become global market leaders.

URBAN-X and JVP sets down their expertise and money together, having the same purpose of developing urban technology solutions through entrepreneurs who share the same vision.

Startup founders are encouraged to join the global network

of public and private partners, as they will receive all the support consisting in

comprehensive engagement with the latest technologies, academic research and policy makers

so their ideas become reality. I

nterested startups can apply at https://www.urban-x.com/apply/

“URBAN-X is committed to supporting the most promising innovators along their journeys as they move from idea to impact”,

said Johan Schwind, Managing Director at URBAN-X.

The URBAN-X headquarters will be located in Newlab, in the Brooklyn Navy Yard and Margalit Startup City NYC, which will make it a

worldwide ecosystem

that brings together public, private and social impact stakeholders.