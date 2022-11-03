Upgraded 2023 Kia Seltos Arrives in the Land Down Under, Costs Upwards of AUD 31,690

The South Korean automaker has casually refreshed one of its best-selling crossover SUV models and is teasing its impending arrival in one of its biggest markets, Australia.
Over in America, one can have the 2023 Kia Seltos as the company’s second most affordable crossover SUV from a starting MSRP of $22,840 (not including $1,295 destination). However, the popular subcompact crossover SUV introduced in 2019 is mostly a “carryover model with minor feature enhancements in the areas of noise reduction and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) – newly added Blindspot Collision Avoidance-Rear (BCA-R) and Rear-Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA),” according to Kia.
As a refresher, Kia developed the Seltos to fill the ridiculously small gap between the Soul (Stonic or Sonet in other markets) and the ubiquitous Sportage. But it was also careful to tailor the model according to various regional needs, so there is an SP2 born in South Korea for developed markets like North America and Australasia, as well as India and China-made versions.
Thus, it is quite interesting that America is getting an unchanged 2023 model year Seltos while Kia just announced (we could even say teased since the company is promising the complete details – including more images, videos, and detailed specs – for later this month) a refreshed 2023 model year Seltos for Australia. For now, we only have one hero picture with the CUV, as well as pricing information and the promise that its new Seltos will hit Australian dealer lots sometime this month, ready to set “a benchmark in small SUV design.”
We do have some additional details, though. As such, Kia’s Seltos will arrive “refreshed with distinctive new design elements and a suite of new and enhanced safety and convenience features, including Kia Connect, Kia’s recently introduced telematics system.” There is also an upgraded Smartstream 1.6 T-GDI AWD engine paired only with the Sport+ and GT-Line trims while the mill also benefits from Kia’s 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission (8AT) “for a smoother overall driving experience.”
Prices kick off at AUD31,690, which is just $19,999 at the current exchange rates, but that is with the Atkinson cycle 2.0 MPI FWD engine and CVT. The flagship Sport+ and GT-Line with the 1.6 T-GDI and 8AT AWD go for AUD 41,990 and 47,690, respectively. By the way, that equates to $26,502 and $30,099 in greenbacks.
