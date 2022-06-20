Upgrade Your Short Bed Truck With an Icarus 6 Camper and Rid Yourself of Neighbors Forever

Folks, if the name Loki Basecamp sounds familiar, you're up to date with some of what the truck camper world has to offer. This manufacturer has been designing and manufacturing off-grid gear for over 15 years, and lately, they've been hitting the RV industry with some rather capable habitats.
What sets the Loki lineup apart from other truck campers? Simple: extreme attention to detail and the ability to handle all-season weather. Since these machines are designed and built in Canada, you can bet your bottom dollar they'll withstand any of America's winters.
Well, the fresh Icarus 6 is no different than the other machines to come out of Loki. Looking closely at the camper, I couldn't help but compare it to the Icarus 8 that we've come to love. However, the Icarus 6 does come off a tad shorter than the 8 as it's designed to fit, you guessed it, 6-foot-long (1.83-meter) truck beds.
Now, just because the 6 is shorter than the 8 doesn't mean that Loki paid any less attention to this model. On the contrary, because they had less room to work with, Loki was required to approach the design differently than the larger camper models. This means that the 6 is completed with the same fully composite shell design and modular interior as the other units.
As you compare the two floorplans of the Icarus series, the main difference you'll spot are the smaller storage cabinets found at the rear of the camper; the front sleeping space and living area at the foot of the bed have remained untouched. Yet, less storage shouldn't be a problem because that massive roof rack you see is still standard. Just make sure you have some watertight storage lockers.
One thing I noticed about the 6 is that all features known to belong to the 8 are also part of this model. But this begs the question: How much does this sucker cost? Well, it starts with the same base price as the 8, a solid $69,000 (€65,500 at current exchange rates). But isn't it smaller? Shouldn't we be paying less?
Well, no, and there are good reasons for that. Aside from the fiberglass shell fortified with an aluminum structure, Loki is also known for building self-sustaining units, and the 6 is no exception. For example, the electrical system in this bugger features up to 300 watts of panel power, a 2000-watt inverter/charger, and a battery bank with up to 600 Ah of capacity. Yes, electrical flow is handled by a REDARC Total Vehicle Management system.
designed to keep you safe, clean, and comfortable while on the road. This includes heating and cooling systems, plumbing, a mud room with an optional removable interior shower, a kitchenette, and that elevated bedroom. What more could you ask for?
Oh, you want a swingout exterior galley? Let Loki know, and they'll try and work that in for you, if possible for this unit. Maybe a rooftop tent? Just make sure to check the load limit on that rack. Other than that, there really isn't anything else you could ask for that the Icarus 6 doesn't already have as standard. But make sure to check out the short list of optional gear like a spare tire rack, roof ladder, or heated flooring.
At the end of the day, Loki Basecamp is the sort of team that's looking to handle the truck camper game differently, and by the looks of it, they keep hitting all the right notes. Just something to consider if you're in the market for a truck camper.
