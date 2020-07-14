Upgrade Your Lotus for Some Fully Digital Track Days

The Hethel-based automaker has always been about fun and performance – on and around the track. With a Lotus you can also bet on exquisite maneuverability and lightness, both important pre-conditions for successful implementation of one’s driving skills. But modern aids are also powerful influences – as demonstrated by Lotus’ new digital instrument pack.
No matter how good you are behind the wheel and how much time you devote to advance preparation there is simply no chance to compete with the new plug-and-play digital instrument gauges accessory. It is simply because no human mind can store the amount of data this digital dashboard has on its circuits.
According to the automaker, the new accessory is capable of accurately deliver circuit data for more than 4,000 racetracks around the world. Also, it comes with on-board GPS technology and includes lap performance statistics that might help the driver achieve their best laps ever.
And, if you ask us, it is also a pretty stylish accessory for the otherwise lackluster cockpits of Lotus models. You know what we are talking about – automakers have been using digital dashboards even on basic, run of the mill city cars while Lotus only had the needle and white markings option...
For now, the digital instrument pack will become a £1,470 option for certain Lotus Elise and V6 Exige models. While pricing availability is just for the United Kingdom, we can imagine Lotus will expand the offer across its other regions – after all it would be a shame to waste those 4,127 global tracks on the altar of local exclusivity.
For sure, fans will be eager to rate, display and record their data gathered during track day experiences. The accessory has been created for the Elise and V6 Exige units produced from 2008 onwards – so there is ample backwards compatibility.
Once installed, the system will automatically recognize when the car is reaching a specific circuit – and display useful information on the customizable 6-inch TFT screen. The unit is also equipped with a camera input, and we can imagine there will be much portable camera action fun coming soon.
