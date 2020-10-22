Upgrade Android Auto to Full Android with This Small USB Computer

5 Google Trying to Figure Out Why Android Auto Starts Playing Music Randomly

The popularity of Android Auto keeps increasing, and this is no surprise given more carmakers equip their models with support for this system. 19 photos



CarDroid is a small gadget that’s meant to give Android Auto a massive overhaul by simply turning it into a fully-featured Android version.



First and foremost, this is a fully-featured Android PC that runs an octa-core A53 chip clocked at 2.0 GHz. And paired with 4GB RAM. The device runs Android 9 and features 64GB storage, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi, microSD card support for an extra of 128GB storage, integrated GPS, and plug and play support.



So what it does is transform Android Auto into full Android 9.0 by simply plugging the device into the USB port in your car. Keep in mind that the vehicle needs to be equipped with Android Auto support, otherwise it won’t launch.



The parent company promises frequent firmware updates, which would obviously come in very handy in order to deliver new Android versions that would upgrade the experience behind the wheel even further.



In case you’re wondering why you need full Android in the car, just think that you’re no longer limited to a specific set of apps, as everything that runs on your phone can also be launched on the head unit. A smartphone would no longer be required at all, though you’ll have to find a way to provide CarDroid with Internet access, so turning a mobile device into a hotspot is the easiest way to do it.



