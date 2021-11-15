Updated Skoda Karoq Crossover Previewed via Official Teaser Sketches

Skoda will unveil its updated Karoq crossover on November 30. Until then, feast your eyes on these official teaser sketches, depicting the upcoming model in all its glory, sort of – obviously the production version won't feature these exact proportions or such massive wheels.
The restyled Karoq will benefit from a series of visual and technical updates, from the more distinctive-looking front end with its redesigned LED headlights, to the new taillights and longer rear spoiler. Let’s start with the front though and run through all the changes.
For starters, there’s a wider grille, which now features double slats and a new hexagonal design, plus a wide air intake underneath. The new headlights are slimmer than before and now extend all the way to the grille. Also new are the daytime running lights, where the graphics are now comprised of two separate elements.
The Czech crossover also packs a second lighting unit for the fog lights, but you can also get a separate LED module if you opt for the top spec model, according to the carmaker. By doing so, you’ll end up with a “four-eyed” light configuration which should look pretty interesting come nighttime.
At the back, aside from the new spoiler, there’s also an updated apron with a black diffuser, while the taillights now feature sharp new styling too, having been slimmed down to emphasize the vehicle’s width. Other highlights include the crystalline structures that add a visual effect to the rear light clusters, which continue to have the brand’s signature C-shaped graphics.
Skoda first unveiled the Karoq back in 2017, using the VW Group’s MQB platform as a starting point (shared with the likes of the SEAT Ateca and VW T-Roc). The Karoq basically served as a replacement for the Yeti, which really had to “go” – mostly because of its overly quirky styling.
