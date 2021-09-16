Updated Ford Fiesta Van Lands With New Driver Assistance Tech and Mild Hybrid Option

The updated Ford Fiesta Van is officially more distinctive and productive than its predecessor thanks to a few minor styling changes, an enhanced technology package and a mild hybrid powertrain option. Available in select European markets, the Fiesta Van is set to go on sale this autumn, with first deliveries scheduled for early 2022.
Visually, there is an updated hood, larger upper grilles and new standard LED headlights with black surrounds, while the blue oval badge is now displayed within the grille, rather than the hood. According to Ford, this adds road presence.
You can get the Fiesta van in two trim levels: Sport and Trend. The former comes with a honeycomb grille design, body-colored side vents, 17-inch alloy wheels and a sports suspension. These Sport models also get two-tone red and ebony interior trim with contrast red stitching. As for the Trend specification, it gets 15-inch wheels, a broad upper grille with strong horizontal strakes and a new ebony trim for the interior.
In terms of practicality, the new Fiesta Van comes with a grippy flat rear load floor, four tie-down points and a full-height bulkhead with steel mesh upper half for better rear visibility. There’s a maximum load length of 1,283 mm (50.5 inches), while the gross payload is now up to 531 kg (1,170 lbs). Also, if you’re in a RHD market, you can get the Fiesta Van with solid panels instead of rear glazing.
Moving on to tech, there’s a Parking Pack with Active Park Assist, a rear-view camera with puddle lamps in the door mirrors, standard LED headlights (optional Matrix LED ones), a Glare-Free High Beam function, Adaptive Cruise Control with Speed Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert and Active Braking, Lane-Keeping Aid and Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking.
Buyers can also get Ford’s SYNC3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, while the sat-nav system comes with Live Traffic updates and a Local Hazard Information function.
As for performance, there’s a new EcoBoost 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain and a regular EcoBoost gasoline-powered unit. The former produces 125 ps (123 hp) and its Auto Start-Stop system can restart the engine in just 350 milliseconds. The new Fiesta Van will also be offered with an E85-compatible powertrain in select markets.
