Upcoming Polaris Slingshot Looks Edgy, May Have Automatic Gearbox

We’re in the home straight for a new Slingshot, at least that’s what Polaris’ latest teaser tells us. There’s virtually no detailed info on the new three-wheeler, save for some quasi-enigmatic footage, so we’re all in guessland so far.
However, we’re thrilled by the looks of the upcoming Slingshot as it appears that Polaris have spent serious elbow grease in the design workshop, coming up with some quite assertive lines. During the past five years since the Slingshot made it to the street, the overall design remained pretty much the same, but the new version promises to bring a solid change.
If anything, the new Slingshot has a certain Mustang-inspired vibe to its front end, and we here love this. Not sure if infusing this machine with some time-approved aesthetic DNA will please the audience, but we’re inclined to say it will. The front is much more aggressive than ever, yet with a very robust feel to it, that makes it look more like a car than a bike.
Now, the debate on what type of vehicle the Polaris Slingshot is still tarries on, and it looks like we’re still far from seeing an end to it. It looks like a car and certainly drives like one, but it still fails to tick all the boxes that would convince the DOT to classify it so.
However, the Slingshot customers don’t seem to be interested too much in such legal debates, even though some might be happier if they just could drive it with an automobile driver license. Given the plethora of new vehicles that are being engineered these days, we guess that a hefty update to the law the DOT is based on is mandatory.
Finally, some voices in the industry claim that the new Slingshot might arrive with an automatic transmission, a feature that will certainly appeal to many. Despite the initial reluctance of motorcycle riders when DCT gearboxes made appearance, this technology quickly found passionate adepts and is becoming more of a common presence by the season. Even more, give the “car-esque” feeling of the Slingshot, having an automatic version makes a lot of sense, too.
The 2020 Polaris Slingshot is expected to be unveiled on January 14th, and we’ll be all eyes on it.
