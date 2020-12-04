Upcoming BMW M Electric Performance Car Teased by Mr. AMG, If You Can Believe It

BMW’s “The Drop” promotional video for a new M Performance accessory was so full of special appearances, cameos, teasers, and Easter Eggs some of them didn’t even make it on screen. The cutting room floor must be riddled with more information, but fortunately, a popular YouTuber came to the rescue.
In case you didn't have the chance to watch BMW’s M Town Story “The Drop” just yet, we’ve embedded the two-minute video alongside this interesting vlog companion coming from none other than Raziz Roken Rehan, the British vlogger behind the popular Remove Before Race YouTube channel.
His social media persona - RokenR – is well known, but his fans also know him by his other nickname: Mr. AMG. That’s right, the Bavarians invited someone who’s assumed the alias of their automotive arch-enemy to get featured inside the story for “The Drop,” alongside other popular figures like Shmee150 or GerCollector.
We’ve already discussed how the video is riddled with vintage and modern M cars, including the red E30 M3 driven by the story’s titular character “Oscar.” We even saw BMW M GmbH chief executive Markus Flasch enjoying some time off reading the bogus city’s newspaper in the trunk of the unreleased M3 Touring station wagon.
Now it’s time to check out another teaser, one that didn't even have enough space to fully make it to the official video. While checking some of the rides in this New York-inspired M Town set, Mr. AMG spots (from the 9-minute mark) an X6 M in Frozen Blue and a Frozen Black M5 Competition. He also pokes fun at BMW’s name for a facelift, by the way.
Both look great, but we’re more interested in the 2011 M3 Pickup prototype (seen from 9:55) that doubles as the M Town electrician’s “corporate car.” And it’s not just because of its unique status among BMW cars, but also because on the door there’s a date which apparently has to do with the arrival of an M electric vehicle in need of that M Power charging station. Can you decipher it?
His social media persona - RokenR – is well known, but his fans also know him by his other nickname: Mr. AMG. That’s right, the Bavarians invited someone who’s assumed the alias of their automotive arch-enemy to get featured inside the story for “The Drop,” alongside other popular figures like Shmee150 or GerCollector.
We’ve already discussed how the video is riddled with vintage and modern M cars, including the red E30 M3 driven by the story’s titular character “Oscar.” We even saw BMW M GmbH chief executive Markus Flasch enjoying some time off reading the bogus city’s newspaper in the trunk of the unreleased M3 Touring station wagon.
Now it’s time to check out another teaser, one that didn't even have enough space to fully make it to the official video. While checking some of the rides in this New York-inspired M Town set, Mr. AMG spots (from the 9-minute mark) an X6 M in Frozen Blue and a Frozen Black M5 Competition. He also pokes fun at BMW’s name for a facelift, by the way.
Both look great, but we’re more interested in the 2011 M3 Pickup prototype (seen from 9:55) that doubles as the M Town electrician’s “corporate car.” And it’s not just because of its unique status among BMW cars, but also because on the door there’s a date which apparently has to do with the arrival of an M electric vehicle in need of that M Power charging station. Can you decipher it?