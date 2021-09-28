2023 Aston Martin DBX S Flaunts Bi-Tone Camo in Latest Spy Pics

BMW isn’t alone in the look-at-me grille trend. Toyota gave the all-new Tundra a face that only a mother could love, and the upcoming DBX S also boasts a more aggressive mouth than the base DBX.
Spied high-altitude testing in the Alps, the prototype reveals a redesigned fascia with slimmer daytime running lights and more intake area. A half cage, slotted brake rotors, a tow hook, and small-diameter exhaust pipes also have to be mentioned, along with a neat-looking rear spoiler, multi-spoke alloys with a machined finish, and some kind of sensor on the roof.
Although the British automaker from Gaydon confirmed twin-turbo V12 power for the marque’s first-ever utility vehicle, this fellow doesn’t appear to be that car. The spy photographers report twin-turbo V8 power, albeit a little more for the DBX S to be properly differentiated in the lineup.
Codenamed M177 and supplied by AMG, the 4.0-liter V8 produces 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) in the outgoing model. Considering that Merc has extracted 639 PS (630 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) from the M177 of the GT 63 S E Performance, one could only wonder how much suck-squeeze-bang-blow the DBX S will receive.
Aston Martin further intends to launch a plug-in hybrid from 2023, although it’s not clear which model will first receive this AMG-developed powertrain. A coupe-like DBX and a three-row option are considered as well, but still, the V12 will elevate the gentle giant to super-SUV territory.
Codenamed AE31 and made by Ford in Germany, the 5.2-liter motor surpasses the V8 of the Lamborghini Urus and the W12 of the Bentley Bentayga with 725 PS (715 horsepower). Torque isn’t too shabby either at 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) from 1,800 through 5,000 revolutions per minute.
That said, the DBX S pictured in the gallery is expected to launch sometime in the summer of 2022 as a 2023 model. Like the regular DBX, the performance version will be made at the St Athan facility in South Wales.
