Up Close and Personal With the Cobera C300: The All-Electric Shelby Tribute of the Future

But let's try and look at things from a bit less of an emotional perspective. Automotive engineers usually start out as starry-eyed car enthusiasts like the rest of us. They know how much the feel of a genuine American V8 makes for a profoundly breathtaking experience. With this in mind, the Cobera C-300 at least attempts to let you know that its makers take the feel of the good old days very seriously.
To the untrained eye, the Cobera C300 looks like a very typical Shelby AC Cobra clone with all the bells and whistles. We're talking about a hand-stitched leather interior with nearly all the tech a modern cruiser cant do without. But don't be fooled. This is not another fiberglass DIY botch job. It's the brainchild of a team of Hungarians that have a genuine love of old-school American muscle.
Not just any traditional petrolheads, but employees of a company whose claim to fame before the C300 Cobra Clone was the Corvus Racing 540 single-engined stunt plane in service with the Red Bull air races to this day.
An aircraft that is known mostly for being as light and maneuverable in the air as the OG 427 Cobra was out on the track. This unique airplane was the foundation for so much of the knowledge and techniques that went into making the C300 a reality.
But what this translates to in everyday terms is a car ostensibly much more refined than what most Cobra tributes turn out to be. With more room for the driver, a passenger, and a whole suite of creature comforts
The Cobera team was more than happy to show off a demonstration exhibit with the C300's carbon fiber shell just a few steps away from the completed car. In the same way that aluminum alloy was the lightest material possible in the days of the classic AC Cobra, the Cobera C300 uses carbon composites in its body shell because it's the lightest and strongest material available.
600 horsepower is what the battery EV drivetrain in the C300 can muster. Granted, by itself, that doesn't sound all that spectacular. We have seven-seater SUVs that can match those power figures these days. But where a Durango Hellcat absolutely could not match even with every upgrade imaginable is an eyewatering 4,144 lb-ft of torque.
Fitting, considering these lads got their start in the specialized aerospace field. When viewed in the flesh, it's almost impossible not to simply see a spitting image of the old AC Cobra from every conceivable angle. Previously mentioned chassis extensions simply melt away into smooth, sculpted curves and familiar muscle car regalia. The subtly beautiful tan leather interior only serves to accentuate what a brilliant feat of engineering Cobera managed to achieve.
As derivative as its foundation may appear, there's no getting around the palpable good intentions behind preserving the V8 muscle car flame. You may find the C300s simulated 60s V8 sound and accompanying rumble packs as a desperate attempt to cater to the folks who desperately want to re-live the 1960s.
But from a different perspective, there's genuinely no way you'd be the wiser if one of these pulled up and took you to gapplebees with these features active. Pricing information is expected to be forthcoming very soon.
Check back for more from our coverage of the 2022 New York International Auto show here on autoevolution.
To the untrained eye, the Cobera C300 looks like a very typical Shelby AC Cobra clone with all the bells and whistles. We're talking about a hand-stitched leather interior with nearly all the tech a modern cruiser cant do without. But don't be fooled. This is not another fiberglass DIY botch job. It's the brainchild of a team of Hungarians that have a genuine love of old-school American muscle.
Not just any traditional petrolheads, but employees of a company whose claim to fame before the C300 Cobra Clone was the Corvus Racing 540 single-engined stunt plane in service with the Red Bull air races to this day.
An aircraft that is known mostly for being as light and maneuverable in the air as the OG 427 Cobra was out on the track. This unique airplane was the foundation for so much of the knowledge and techniques that went into making the C300 a reality.
But what this translates to in everyday terms is a car ostensibly much more refined than what most Cobra tributes turn out to be. With more room for the driver, a passenger, and a whole suite of creature comforts
The Cobera team was more than happy to show off a demonstration exhibit with the C300's carbon fiber shell just a few steps away from the completed car. In the same way that aluminum alloy was the lightest material possible in the days of the classic AC Cobra, the Cobera C300 uses carbon composites in its body shell because it's the lightest and strongest material available.
600 horsepower is what the battery EV drivetrain in the C300 can muster. Granted, by itself, that doesn't sound all that spectacular. We have seven-seater SUVs that can match those power figures these days. But where a Durango Hellcat absolutely could not match even with every upgrade imaginable is an eyewatering 4,144 lb-ft of torque.
Fitting, considering these lads got their start in the specialized aerospace field. When viewed in the flesh, it's almost impossible not to simply see a spitting image of the old AC Cobra from every conceivable angle. Previously mentioned chassis extensions simply melt away into smooth, sculpted curves and familiar muscle car regalia. The subtly beautiful tan leather interior only serves to accentuate what a brilliant feat of engineering Cobera managed to achieve.
As derivative as its foundation may appear, there's no getting around the palpable good intentions behind preserving the V8 muscle car flame. You may find the C300s simulated 60s V8 sound and accompanying rumble packs as a desperate attempt to cater to the folks who desperately want to re-live the 1960s.
But from a different perspective, there's genuinely no way you'd be the wiser if one of these pulled up and took you to gapplebees with these features active. Pricing information is expected to be forthcoming very soon.
Check back for more from our coverage of the 2022 New York International Auto show here on autoevolution.