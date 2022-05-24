Up Close and Personal With President Herbert Hoover's Controversial 1931 Hudson Phaeton

When we talk about Presidential cars, we usually think about Lincolns and Cadillacs. But not all U.S. Presidents used vehicles from these companies. Herbert Hoover, who was in office from 1929 to 1933, used a phaeton based on the Hudson Series U.
Unlike other presidential cars, the Hudson was not leased or commissioned by the White House. The phaeton was, in fact, a gift from Roy Chapin, the president of Hudson Motor Company at the time. And it was unlike any other Hudson available to the public.
And while the company was most famous for building affordable cars, the unique Series U was quite fancy for the era. And that's exactly what made it controversial.
Paraded at the height of the Great Depression, the car gained extensive attention in the media and Hoover got a lot of heat for using a luxurious, imposing vehicle while millions were struggling in poverty.
As a result, Hoover decided to take the car to Panama on one of his Presidential visits and left it there. It was only 28 years later that the Hudson was brought back to the U.S. It's been restored twice since then and spent decades in private collections and museums.
Purchased by Larry Read in 2017, the Presidential Hudson is now in outstanding condition. And that's far from surprising given that previous owners have spent about $600,000 restoring it.
Amazingly enough, it still features its original 254-cubic-inch (4.2-liter) straight engine (originally rated at 110 horsepower), which runs as smooth as it did when the car left the factory.
And don't let the massive size fool you, this Hudson is lighter than it seems. Because almost the entire body is built out of wood, the phaeton tips the scales at only 3,500 pounds. That's light enough for the engine to push this seven-passenger vehicle to top speeds of more than 70 mph (113 kph).
But regardless of power and speed, it's downright fantastic that this 90-year-old Hudson is still alive and kicking. You can check it out sitting pretty and driving on public roads in the video below.
And while the company was most famous for building affordable cars, the unique Series U was quite fancy for the era. And that's exactly what made it controversial.
Paraded at the height of the Great Depression, the car gained extensive attention in the media and Hoover got a lot of heat for using a luxurious, imposing vehicle while millions were struggling in poverty.
As a result, Hoover decided to take the car to Panama on one of his Presidential visits and left it there. It was only 28 years later that the Hudson was brought back to the U.S. It's been restored twice since then and spent decades in private collections and museums.
Purchased by Larry Read in 2017, the Presidential Hudson is now in outstanding condition. And that's far from surprising given that previous owners have spent about $600,000 restoring it.
Amazingly enough, it still features its original 254-cubic-inch (4.2-liter) straight engine (originally rated at 110 horsepower), which runs as smooth as it did when the car left the factory.
And don't let the massive size fool you, this Hudson is lighter than it seems. Because almost the entire body is built out of wood, the phaeton tips the scales at only 3,500 pounds. That's light enough for the engine to push this seven-passenger vehicle to top speeds of more than 70 mph (113 kph).
But regardless of power and speed, it's downright fantastic that this 90-year-old Hudson is still alive and kicking. You can check it out sitting pretty and driving on public roads in the video below.