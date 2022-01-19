Unum Redefines Business Class Premium Comfort, Debuts Unique Seating Design

Business jets aren’t going out of style anytime soon, and a big part of what makes them so great is the luxurious seating, so it makes sense for a new aviation spin-off to focus on taking seating design to the next level. With an industry veteran at its helm, Unum is gearing up to become a leader in business class aircraft seating.
Business jets are all about traveling in sumptuous comfort, with a high degree of privacy, and as fast as possible. Aircraft manufacturers are in charge of the performance part, but designers take over everything that’s related to comfort. The amount of space between seats, the legroom, the privacy, the overall layout – these are all important aspects that contribute to pleasant flights.
Chris Brady, co-founder and former CEO of Acro Seating, knows all about it. He led the company to becoming a top provider of economy class seating, and an Airbus approved supplier. The recently-launched Unum is set to achieve the same success in the mode demanding business class category.
Its main innovation is that it offers the same luxurious passenger experience for both single and twin-aisle aircraft. This “consistent passenger experience” across wide-body and narrow-body aircraft is claiming to be an industry-first. What this includes is a full lie flat bed with best-in-class dimensions, privacy doors, and spacious side furniture that also looks great.
Imagine enjoying your favorite drink while feeling as comfortable as possible in your cozy chair, watching TV or listening to music – that’s because Unum’s seating mechanism with advanced adjusting claims to also be unique.
Also, since sustainability is becoming more and more important for the luxury segment as well, Unum’s seating is on the light side, so that the aircraft’s overall weight can be reduced, which in turn leads to less fuel being burnt per flight. Plus, this seating solution is meant to be comfortable not just for the passengers, but for the aircraft operators too, as the modular design allows easy maintenance and quick parts replacement, when necessary.
