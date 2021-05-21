POD-Idlala Tiny Home Is Probably the Tiniest Tiny Ever, Still Comfortable

Until the Guépard Comes to Play, H160 Helicopters Are Helping the French Navy

Until the fierce H160M Guépard aircraft will be ready to write a new chapter in France’s military history, the similar, but less dazzling H160 helicopter is helping out the French Navy with critical missions. 7 photos



With optimized situational awareness, pilot assistance and visibility (they will also be certified for the use of night vision goggles), the H160 looks like an excellent interim choice until the Guépard’s arrival. The recent Joint Light Helicopter (“hélicoptère interarmées léger” – HIL) program has the ambitious goal of replacing the 5 helicopter fleets that are currently in service in the French Army, French Navy and French Air Force, with a total of 169 all-new helicopters. Developed by Airbus, the H160M Guépard is designed to become the new model that will replace the previous ones, in all the 3 military branches. But, since deliveries won’t begin sooner than 2026, a temporary solution was needed for urgent missions.This is how the H160 helicopters came into the picture. The model was already part of the Airbus H range, but only as a commercial version. At the beginning of 2020, it was decided that an interim fleet of H160s will allow the French Navy to continue its Search and Rescue (SAR) missions, as the Alouette III was retiring from service and the Guépard was still pending. The French Armament General Directorate (DGA) awarded a contract for 4 H160s, to Airbus Helicopters, Babcock, and Safran Helicopter Engines.In addition to that, Airbus Helicopters recently announced that it was awarded a second contract for 2 more H160s for the French Navy. These 6 new helicopters will begin operating next year, from Lanveoc-Poulmic naval air station in Britany, Cherbourg airport in Normandy and Hyères naval air station in Provence. They will take some of the load off combat helicopters NH90 and Panther, who are currently used for SAR missions as well.This medium twin engine aircraft, powered by Arrano engines, was built with a modular design, so that is could be easily adapted for various services, from business aviation to offshore transportation. The 6 H160s that are meant for the Navy will be modified by Babcock into a light military configuration, also including the latest Safran electro-optical system, Euroflir 410.With optimized situational awareness, pilot assistance and visibility (they will also be certified for the use of night vision goggles), the H160 looks like an excellent interim choice until the Guépard’s arrival.

