Unsurprisingly, Drake Didn’t Really Buy His Customized Boeing 767

31 May 2019, 13:33 UTC ·
by
Earlier this month, Canadian rapper Drake elevated his status to that of ultimate baller by revealing on social media that he had purchased his very own cargo jet, a customized Boeing 767 he had named “Air Drake.”
He got plenty of media coverage with the announcement and subsequent sightings of the jet. He also got praise from his fellow artists and (especially) from his fans, because he seemed to have attained a near-impossible dream: that of owning a private jet all on his own.

Today’s lesson could be a slap in the face for those who believed Drake’s story because, as it turns out, it’s not what it seems. TMZ reports that he didn’t pay a single dime for the impressive bird: he is the rightful owner, but not because he forked up a fortune for it.

“The rapper got his custom OVO jet dubbed ‘Air Drake’ for FREE because the Canada-based airline that made it, Cargojet, believes it'll more than pay for itself in publicity as a high-profile traveling billboard,” the celebrity publication says.

“The 767 jet retails for up to $200 MILLION, and all Champagne Papi has to do is use it to travel around the world and take photographs flaunting it. Fortunately for Drake, that's right up his alley,” adds the same media outlet.

Earlier reports pinned the cost of the plane to $80-$100 million without the decal, but sure. Even at this lowered price, it was more than Drake could afford, as his worth is estimated at $100 million.

In all fairness, the rapper didn’t explicitly say that he’d bought the plane, but he sure implied it. “No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners,” he said in the Instagram video in which he unveiled it. He thanked CargoJet’s CEO Ajay Virmani for making it happen, but he never once mentioned that the video was, in fact, a sponcon.

Smoke and mirrors, baby.


