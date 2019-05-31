Curiosity Rover Snaps a Selfie, Shows Us Martian Clay as Telltale Sign of Water

Unsurprisingly, Drake Didn’t Really Buy His Customized Boeing 767

Earlier this month, Canadian rapper Drake elevated his status to that of ultimate baller by revealing on social media that he had purchased his very own cargo jet, a customized Boeing 767 he had named “Air Drake.” 5 photos



Today’s lesson could be a slap in the face for those who believed Drake’s story because, as it turns out, it’s not what it seems.



“The rapper got his custom OVO jet dubbed ‘Air Drake’ for FREE because the Canada-based airline that made it, Cargojet, believes it'll more than pay for itself in publicity as a high-profile traveling billboard,” the celebrity publication says.



“The 767 jet retails for up to $200 MILLION, and all Champagne Papi has to do is use it to travel around the world and take photographs flaunting it. Fortunately for Drake, that's right up his alley,” adds the same media outlet.



Earlier reports pinned the cost of the plane to $80-$100 million without the decal, but sure. Even at this lowered price, it was more than Drake could afford, as his worth is estimated at $100 million.



In all fairness, the rapper didn’t explicitly say that he’d bought the plane, but he sure implied it. “No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners,” he said in the Instagram video in which he unveiled it. He thanked CargoJet’s CEO Ajay Virmani for making it happen, but he never once mentioned that the video was, in fact, a sponcon.



Smoke and mirrors, baby.





