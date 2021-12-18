Unrestored 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Is an Amazing Barn Find Discovered After 40 Years

The NIO Day 2021 Was All About the ET5, an Impressive Mini ET7

The 1970 Chevelle was assembled not only in the United States at several GM plants but also in Canada at the Oshawa facility in Ontario. 24 photos



According to some rough estimates, the Oshawa plant built close to 72,000 Chevelles for the model year 1970, and out of them, more than 42,500 units are believed to have been sent to the United States.



What we have here is one of the Chevrolet Chevelle SS models that were born in Canada, and eBay seller



In fact, this Chevelle comes with all original paperwork since new, including even the Protect-O-Plate. The 24,000 miles (a little over 38,000 km) on the clock are fully documented too.



We know what you’re thinking: a low-miles Chevelle SS built in Canada isn’t such a rare thing, so why bother? Well, this isn’t all, as this car is absolutely original, complete, and unrestored.



In other words, the paint you see on the car is still the one the vehicle was born with, and the engine under the hood continues to be the 396 (6.4-liter) developing 350 horsepower and installed by



If you doubt all these exciting claims, that’s quite fine. We do too, but the seller says this Chevelle looks so good pretty much because it has spent no less than 40 years in a garage. Born in Canada and shipped to New Jersey at some point, this Chevelle has absolutely no rust, as the garage it was stored in maintained just the right conditions to prevent such damage.



At the end of the day, this garage find is more than just a regular Chevelle SS. It’s a piece of automotive history, as it’s an impressive survivor that’s almost a perfect 10.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.