Unrestored 1969 Ford Mustang Sees Daylight After 30 Years in Storage

It’s hard to find something to hate about the ’69 Mustang , and the model that we have here illustrates that all too well. 25 photos



The 1969 Mustang came with a choice of both 6-cylinder and V8 engines, starting with a 250ci (4.1-liter) unit developing over 155 horsepower and continuing with 302ci (4.9-liter), 351 (5.8-liter) Windsor V8 2-barrel and 4-barrel units, as well as more powerful options like the 390ci (6.3-liter) FE V8 and the 428ci (7.0-liter) used for Cobra Jet and Super Cobra Jet configurations.



And, of course, the interior is fully original as well, though as you’d expect from a 52-year-old car, several fixes are still required, especially on the seats and the dash pad.



Other than that, this is a solid Mustang that appears to check all the boxes when it comes to a potential restoration candidate, especially because the minor body issues, such as the small rust spots that can be seen in the photos, should be fixed pretty easily.



This Mustang 302 has already caught the attention of online users, so nine bidders are currently fighting to get the car home, though the reserve is yet to be met. The highest bid at the time of writing is $12,600 with some five days left until the auction comes to an end. Not only it's an unrestored model, but the car is also fully original and unmolested, coming in pretty good shape after spending over 30 years in the same place. In theory, the Mustang has been parked in fairly good conditions, though that doesn't necessarily mean it doesn't need any fixes.

thedr.ford on eBay guarantees the car has never been restored and is "absolutely" original and unmolested after spending over 30 years in storage. However, it's worth knowing that the carburetor has already been rebuilt, though the 302 engine installed on the car still runs properly.

