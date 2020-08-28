Unplugged Performance Won't Quit Pikes Peak Just Yet Despite Horror Crash





The car was 30 seconds into its first run on the second qualifying section when it hit a heave just as it was entering a right-hand turn, throwing it against a protective barrier before smashing into the gravel on the side of the road. Nobody was hurt, but the same couldn't be said about the poor electric car.However, after making it seem as though everything was lost, it looks like the team is rallying for a potential comeback for Sunday's race. "We will wave the Tesla flag from the top of the mountain!" says the company's latest Facebook post, though that's still a testament to the team's determination rather than certainty at this point.Ben Schaffer, the president of Unplugged Performance, decided he would do everything in his power to see the modified Tesla Model 3 Performance reach the top of the mountain, so he did the only thing that could possibly save the day: he bought a new Model 3 Performance.Since the crashed car is the one registered for the race, the new electric sedan will function as a parts donor only. The team is currently working around the clock (literally 24-hour shifts) to get it ready in time, and the feeling is that it can be done.If they do pull it off, it'll be the stuff of legends. And if they also go and hit the sub-ten-minute time they aimed for from the start and win the exhibition class as well, then we'll be the first to start a slow clap and invite everyone to join in. If you didn't have a reason to watch this year's Pikes Peak events, Unplugged Performance just gave you one. Remember the story of the Phoenix bird? From now on, expect to hear the story of the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 at Pikes Peak whenever something rising from its own ashes needs referencing.