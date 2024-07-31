Unofficial Rendering Brings Back the Failed Chrysler TC by Maserati for the STLA Age

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was recently cited threatening to kill or offload car brands that don't make any money after dismal results in some regions. Some say that Chrysler is now a strong contender to get the axe.
The automotive behemoth was created back in 2021 when the PSA Group from France merged with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, an Italian-American mix. The group now operates no less than 14 brands under the same roof – and that must be hard, for sure. It would have been easier if everyone had brought home loads of cash, but the reality is that only some of them were profitable – and even those have started faltering recently.
As such, we are not entirely surprised that the corner office head honchos are contemplating a restructuring process in which some brands might be offloaded and others killed off. Recently, the rumor mill believed Maserati could get the axe or a new parent, but Stellantis has already strongly refuted the rumors. Thus, some folks – including those from across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI – are searching for new suspects for the termination process. Chrysler, for example, is currently down to a single model, the aging Pacifica minivan, following the 300C's recent retirement.
But the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is not ready to give up - Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media) is a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive real, and he recently dreamed of yet "another new model we'll never see," an all-new second generation of the Chrysler TC by Maserati using the STLA platform.
Envisioned resurrecting the Cadillac Allante and Mercedes-Benz SL rival from 1988 to 1991, which was a massive failure; by the way, this would simply get named the Chrysler TC in this pixel master's fictional lineup. It wouldn't be alone as a low-volume two-door and two-seat Convertible model because the CGI expert previously dreamed of bringing back to life the Chrysler New Yorker as a 'traditional' sedan, as well as the Chrysler Imperial as a flagship nameplate with full-size sedan and coupe options.
The STLA platform is highly modular, so it wouldn't be a problem to underpin just about anything on it – but of course, Chrysler desperately needs something else to make it profitable again, like a crossover SUV or two, an all-new Pacifica, and maybe a fresh sedan to step up as 300's successor. So, what do you think? Should they do that or bring the obscure Chrysler TC back to life? Obviously, this was a rhetorical question – Chrysler needs to profit as much as possible from its (potential) final days on the market and give us something truly to remember for a lifetime!
