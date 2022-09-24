Unmolested 80s Renault 5 GT Turbo Sings a Happy Tune After Sitting in a Barn for 21 Years

Let's face it. The classic hot hatches are responsible for many car enthusiasts' passion for vehicles. They were eager, affordable, and didn't need a trust fund to maintain. A simple search of the most iconic titles in the segment will pull out legendary names like the Peugeot 205 GTi, VW Golf GTI, and the Renault 5 GT Turbo. Each of these monikers has aged gracefully, passing the mantle to the next generation of hot hatches apart from the latter.

12 photos