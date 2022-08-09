Unlucky Drivers Find Out that a 30-Minute Rain Can Mess Up the Bonneville Salt Flats

It doesn’t matter what type of driver or gearhead you are – a trip to the Bonneville Salt Flats must be done at least once in your lifetime. A lot of people planned to be in Utah this week, but their enthusiastic plans have been thwarted by the weather. Still, this unfortunate situation provided the rest of us with interesting pictures that show a unique side of the area.
The Bonneville Speed Week is a six-day event that takes place on the Bonneville Salt Flats – a place where traffic rules don’t exist, and speed limits are… Well, non-existent. That’s why enthusiasts, people passionate about showing off their build, and drivers that want to experience the extreme are always preparing for this opportunity. This is also the place where records are being broken.
This year the event should’ve taken place from the 6th of August until the 12th. Unfortunately, abundant rain came and flooded the area. This meant nobody could do anything. The event was canceled, even though participants came from countries like the UK or Sweden.
Because the Bonneville Salt Flats are, as the name suggests, an area of a little over 30,000 acres covered in a crust of white salt, when it encounters water, the whole thing turns into a mushy surface that can pose a lot of problems. Getting out, for example, could be a challenge. Another unwanted effect is rust. That much salt is not going to be good for vehicles. Corrosion is a worry.
The last time it rained so heavily during the Bonneville Speed Week was in 2014 when many vehicles couldn’t make it out and had to be abandoned for a couple of days before the recovery process could’ve begun.
If you’re planning on visiting the Bonneville Salt Flats, don’t worry. The rain has passed and the drying already started. It might take three or four days, so adjust your schedule accordingly. However, keep an eye on the weather forecasts. Things might shift in the other direction pretty quickly.
