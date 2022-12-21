Unlucky Chevy Bolt EV Has Fire Risk Even With Seat Belt Defect

The Chevrolet Bolt EV became the U.S. electric car bargain after a massive battery pack recall made its prices drop considerably. A manufacturing defect could set them on fire: LG Energy Solution spent almost $2 billion replacing the faulty components. Now that everything seems to be fixed, the EV faces another fire risk, this time involving the exhaust gases of the pretensioners – call that an example of bad luck.
According to CBS News, General Motors included model years 2017 up to 2023. The Bolt EUV and Cruise units are not included in the recall, but there is no explanation for that. We have not found anything on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website so far about the safety campaign, which could help us try to clarify that.
Pretensioners are mechanisms that tighten and lock seatbelts in a way that makes car occupants be as close to the seat as possible. They do that with the help of small explosive charges, just like airbags. In the Chevy Bolt EV, what happens is that the exhaust gases may get into contact with carpet fibers. We had the impression that automotive carpets were designed to be not flammable, but that is apparently not the case.
The deal is that these extremely hot exhaust gases can light up carpet fibers and provoke a blaze. GM told CBS News that it found three reports of fires that could have been caused by the defect, which seems to be a design flaw.
The correction involves installing a metal foil along the carpet close to the pretensioners’ exhausts. GM also told CBS News that some vehicles may get a pretensioner cover, but it is not clear why that will happen to some cars and not to others. At first, all Chevrolet Bolt EVs should be exactly the same. It must have to do with some version differences, but we wonder what they could be.
There were rumors that the Bolt EV would be killed by the Equinox EV, but the new sales surge for the older model may have convinced GM it would be worth keeping it alive as a cheaper option to the Equinox EV, which is pretty feasible.
Currently, the cheapest Bolt EV has a price tag of $25,600. The Equinox EV is expected to start at around $30,000, which was the price the older electric car used to have before its battery pack recall. The main question here is if GM can still sell the Bolt EV at a profit or if its lower price is just a way to keep it going while the Equinox EV does not arrive. With 2023 just around the corner, it will not take us too long to figure that out.
