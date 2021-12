Unitree Z1 Robotic Arm Can Pour You a Glass of Wine or Open the Door for You

video2?Unitree Z1 6-axis harmonic force control dexterous robotic arm

Z1 air

Weight: 4.1kg

Price : about $ 6600

Lightweight and flexible









Unitree Robotics is renowned for its popular AlienGo and B1 robots, which can perform a variety of complex tasks. But even more useful than a four-legged robot is a four-legged robot that also has a robotic arm installed on its head. The Unitree Z1 is just that, although it has a much broader range of applications.Weighing approximately 4 kg (8.8 lb), the lightweight and flexible robotic arm is available in an Air version and a Pro one, with the ladder boasting an increased payload capacity. The Z1 Air robotic arm can carry 2 kg (4.4 lb), while the Z1 Pro has a payload of up to 3.5 kg (7.7 lb).With six DOF (degrees of freedom) and consisting of four segments, the Z1 has a maximum speed of 180 degrees per second, uses the Ubuntu operating system, and has a plethora of applications. It is compatible with mobile robots, including Unitree’s Aliengo and B1 quadrupeds The Z1 can use its gripper to grab objects, open doors, pick up a bottle of wine to pour you a glass, and open doors, to offer just a few examples. You can also replace the robotic arm’s gripper with a screwdriver, suction cups, and so on, depending on the task you need it to perform.Unitree Robotics opened pre-orders for its new Z1 dexterous robotic arm, but you have to fill in a form and wait for up to 15 days to be contacted by the company for the confirmation of your order. The Z1 is priced at approximately $6,000, and before you roll your eyes, you should know that this is considered a very decent price, with other robotic arms going for tens of thousands of dollars.