United Airlines Asks Boeing for Huge Number of 787 Dreamliners and Just as Many 737 MAX

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has been on the market for over a decade now, more than enough time to make an impression on the industry. Yet that’s nothing compared to the impression a massive fleet of 100 such airplanes will make wearing the United Airlines logos.
At a time when pretty much everyone is only getting ready to unwrap Christmas gifts, Boeing already received one: a massive order of jets from the world’s third-largest carrier by number of planes, and also the “largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing history.”
More to the point, United needs 100 Dreamliners for its future business needs, and it reserves the right to ask for 100 more if booming operations demand it.
But that’s not all, as Boeing’s gift comes in two boxes. Aside for the Dreamliners, United also placed an order for 100 737 MAX jets, comprising 44 airplanes that were already spoken for and 56 new ones.
"With this investment in its future fleet, the 737 MAX and 787 will help United accelerate its fleet modernization and global growth strategy," said in a statement Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The Boeing team is honored by United's trust in our family of airplanes to connect people and transport cargo around the world for decades to come."
Neither Boeing nor United said anything about how long it’ll take for all these planes to enter service. The financial aspects of the deal were not announced either, but according to CNBC, citing a securities filing earlier this week, United adjusted capital expenditures at around $9 billion in 2023 and $11 billion in 2024.
It’s also unclear what kind of Dreamliners the deal includes. Boeing offers three versions, the 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10, each with different dimensions and different seating capacities. The engines are the same across the lineup, meaning a choice between General Electric GEnx and Rolls-Royce Trent 1000. Depending on what planes they’re deployed, the engines can carry the Dreamliners to distances of up to 8,400 miles (13,530 km).
