Unique Mercedes-Benz 600 SL in BMW Color Is for Sale

This Mercedes-Benz 600 SL is a one-of-a-kind model. The German V12-engined roadster, painted in a color reminiscent of BMW, is up for auction with just 2461 km (1529 miles) on the British Historics website. Considered the car collection par excellence, Brunei's royal family car fleet was created between 1980 and the early 2000s.

10 photos