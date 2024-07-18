Unique Lamborghini LM002 Lives Up to the Rambo Lambo Name, Has Extra Flair

No self-respecting billionaire who also claims to be passionate about cars would be surprised by the sight of what has come to be referred to as one of the most exotic and mysterious automotive beasts of all times, the Lamborghini LM002, aka the Rambo Lambo. But for regular people, seeing one is the equivalent of spotting a unicorn.
As luck would have it, one such unicorn has emerged from the shadows and is up for sale again.
Not only is it a very rare LM002, but it comes with the bonus of being the only one out of the entire limited production series to get Lamborghini approval for post-factory body modifications AND celebrity pedigree. We're talking about "this belonged to one of the richest men in the world" kind of celebrity, not your average reality TV star with thespian affectations.
This is the 1986 Lamborghini LM002 the Sultan of Brunei bought from Singapore that same year and converted into a wagon with help from Salvatore Diomante just three years later. It's been on the market before twice, either as a "wagon" or an "estate" but its official name is "LM002 Carrozzeria Diomante," a moniker Lamborghini themselves have sanctioned.
In fact, the Sultan holds several world records, most of them certified by Guinness. His fleet counts over 7,000 vehicles, which makes it the world's largest private fleet, he has the world's biggest Rolls-Royce collection, and the world's most expensive Rolls-Royce – a Silver Spur II he decked in 24K gold for his wedding day. As one does to mark a special occasion.
This '86 LM002 was once part of that insane fleet, so it had to live up to the standards set by the other entries.
Just three years later, Diomante would convert the vehicle into one that best suited the Sultan, and it has remained unchanged since, except for the usual maintenance stuff. The back was enclosed and the rear part of the cabin was changed to include a U-shaped bench that can seat five passengers.
Perhaps more importantly, the roof was raised to create more volume, thus fixing the number one issue with the original Rambo Lambo, which, despite its size and beastly exterior, offered a cramped cabin. It added extra weight, but it was deemed a decent trade-off. Speaking of the exterior, it was painted silver (Argento Metallizzato, if you will), but the black leather interior wasn't changed.
An estimate is not offered. The listing notes that the vehicle bears the tell-tale signs of the passage of time, from the occasional scratch on the body to the cracks in the leather seats and faded trim inside.
Other than that, though, the LM002 is in excellent condition, with no rust and no known issues, and the extensive documentation that accompanies it proves it. It even rides on the original Pirelli Scorpion tires that Lamborghini commissioned for the project, but the seller will be throwing in a new set with the purchase.
It was also the strangest design from a carmaker that had, until then, done only hand-built sportscars. The idea might have been fueled by the need to gather capital fast, but the combination of all these proved irresistible.
A very rare exotic today, the LM002 was a success: Lamborghini got over 900 orders on it but would only produce 301 units in total between 1986 and 1993 because the production was too challenging and, ultimately, not as profitable as the cash-strapped marque needed it to be.
Racing pro Keke Rosberg and Lybian ruler Muammar Gadaffi also owned an LM002, so clearly, the beast had universal appeal. This one-off LM002 represents more than an opportunity to own a car driven by the Sultan of Brunei, or Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan dan Yang Di-Pertuan Negara Brunei Darussalam, by his real name.
It's a chance to be part of an exclusive and strangely diverse group. You can bet the admission won't be cheap, though.
The Sultan himself only drove it some 1,100 miles (1,170 km) before he sold it off, but that's actually proof that he loved it – and loved it a lot. The Sultan of Brunei, one of the world's last absolute monarchs who has been ruling the country since it declared independence from England, is perhaps best known in auto circles for his record-breaking car collection.
The Sultan bought it as a standard unit, right at the start of the production: a four-door, open-back military-inspired ride powered by a 450-hp V12 borrowed from the Countach, painted black with a matching black leather interior with wood trim and features that were top of the tops at the time, including a small TV, tinted power windows, and a stereo system mounted in the ceiling.
When the Sultan was done with the vehicle, it was sold to BMW and Volkswagen CEO Bernd Pischetsrieder, who, in turn, sold it off after a short while. The buyer, an unnamed woman from Sweden, apparently used it as her daily for the school dropoff, which is perhaps the most awesome and surprising choice for a ride of this kind. It has remained with her since, so it's now selling out of Sweden through Supercar Blondie's auction platform.
Military DNA, super exclusive applicationThe LM002 is the successor of the Cheetah and LM001 military prototypes, both of which were deemed flops for their rear engine placement that made handling a challenge, and the precursor of the Urus. Unlike the Cheetah and the LM001, the LM002 was designed for the civilian market, but to use a cheesy cliché, it was built with DNA from the military prototypes.
The Sultan of Brunei isn't the only big name to have bought one. Of those 301 units, 60 were reserved for the North American market and were sold as the LM/American with distinctive badging. Owners included Sylvester Stallone (who also partly inspired the Rambo Lambo moniker), Malcolm Forbes, and Tina Turner.
