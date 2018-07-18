Drone Footage Shows SpaceX Giant Net Testing on the Water

4 Bosch Skid Mitigation System to Help Bikers Recover from Danger

3 2019 Ducati SuperSport Drops the Usual Red for New Titanium Grey

2 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Takes the Crown at Pikes Peak

More on this:

Unique Ducati Panigale V4S Motorcycles to Sell on eBay After Race of Champions

The World Ducati Week is scheduled to kick off on June 20 at the Marco Simoncelli Misano World Circuit, with the highlight of the event being the Race of Champions. 14 photos



For the 2018 edition, on-site on the Simoncelli track will be, among others, Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo, Danilo Petrucci, and even icon rider Troy Bayliss.



All will be riding on twelve unique



On the steering yoke will sit a plaque with the rider's name and race number, complete with his autograph in indelible ink.



After the race, which is to take place on Saturday, July 21, all of the bikes will be posted on eBay to be sold. Buyers will get them complete with a certificate of authenticity signed by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali.



They will also get a complete set of original parts, exhausts included, required for legal road use.



The Ducati Panigale V4 is the first mass-produced Ducati motorcycle to be equipped with a 4-cylinder engine derived from the Desmosedici used in the MotoGP.



Its Speciale version to be used this weekend in the Race of Champions comes with 226 horsepower, components in carbon and aluminum and racing exhaust by Akrapovic.



When it was announced, the bike maker said it will manufacture only 1,500 versions of the V4S, making the sale of these bikes even more alluring.



The Race of Champions will be broadcast live on the SKY Sport Italia satellite channel dedicated to MotoGP. This Race of Champions is not the one known as ROC that gathers in one place stars from Formula One, the World Rally Championship, IndyCar, NASCAR and so on. It is Ducati’s interpretation of it, one that brings together the bike-builder's riders of fame.For the 2018 edition, on-site on the Simoncelli track will be, among others, Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo, Danilo Petrucci, and even icon rider Troy Bayliss.All will be riding on twelve unique Panigale V4S motorcycles, each featuring livery and graphics dedicated to an individual rider and color schemes drawing inspiration from the bikes used in MotoGP or SBK races.On the steering yoke will sit a plaque with the rider's name and race number, complete with his autograph in indelible ink.After the race, which is to take place on Saturday, July 21, all of the bikes will be posted on eBay to be sold. Buyers will get them complete with a certificate of authenticity signed by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali.They will also get a complete set of original parts, exhausts included, required for legal road use.The Ducati Panigale V4 is the first mass-produced Ducati motorcycle to be equipped with a 4-cylinder engine derived from the Desmosedici used in the MotoGP.Its Speciale version to be used this weekend in the Race of Champions comes with 226 horsepower, components in carbon and aluminum and racing exhaust by Akrapovic.When it was announced, the bike maker said it will manufacture only 1,500 versions of the V4S, making the sale of these bikes even more alluring.The Race of Champions will be broadcast live on the SKY Sport Italia satellite channel dedicated to MotoGP.