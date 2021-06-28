More on this:

Unique Ducati Monster 900 Looks Brutal Sporting a Fresh Coat of Inky Paintwork

While this venture may not have been as extensive as some of NCT's other exploits, it's still extremely impressive.



In the cockpit, you will spot clip-on handlebars, Motogadget blinkers and a single bar-end mirror, as well as T&T instrumentation and fresh fluid reservoirs from Rizoma’s inventory. To top it all off, the machine was rewired using modern goodies, while its bodywork received an eerie black finish and blue decals. The ferocious Ducati Monster is, without a doubt, one of Bologna’s most iconic two-wheelers. Given its solid power output figures and legendary design characteristics, the mechanical stallion became a hot pick for builders who seek to create a remarkable piece of bespoke artwork. Take, for instance, this ravishing 1994 MY Monster 900 – a genuine marvel sculpted by the Austrian moto masters over at NCT Motorcycles.In stock form, the bike’s four-stroke 904cc L-twin colossus will be more than happy to develop as much as 73 hp and 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, which feeds its force to the rear 17-inch wheel via a chain final drive. When prompted, the ‘94 Monster is capable of running the quarter-mile sprint in 11.6 seconds at 115 mph (185 kph), while its top speed is generously rated at 118 mph (190 kph).Upon arrival at NCT’s garage, the donor was already fitted with an array of higher-spec items, such as an aftermarket exhaust system and upgraded carburetors. Additionally, the twin-cylinder powerplant’s displacement had been increased to 940cc. To kick things off, the specialists transplanted a Ducati 916’s front end and tweaked the exhaust in preparation for dual Shark mufflers.At the rear, the original shock absorber was removed in favor of a premium alternative from Ohlins, which sports a Wilbers spring. The new monoshock is tasked with supporting a revised subframe module that houses an NCT -bred custom tail and one groovy solo saddle. Furthermore, a discrete Rizoma fender can be seen taking pride of place in between the repurposed forks.In the cockpit, you will spot clip-on handlebars, Motogadget blinkers and a single bar-end mirror, as well as T&T instrumentation and fresh fluid reservoirs from Rizoma’s inventory. To top it all off, the machine was rewired using modern goodies, while its bodywork received an eerie black finish and blue decals.