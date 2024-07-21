Unique Camper Van Was Built by a Talented Woodworker, You Can't Take Your Eyes Off of It

Certain skills make building a van much easier. One of them is woodworking. Today, I'm checking out a stunning camper van built by a professional woodworker.
There's a lot of wood involved in camper van build. So, naturally, you're at a great advantage if you know how to work with wood. Other critical skills related to camper van conversions are budgeting, electrician skills, designing, and more. And the beauty of it is that there's always something new to learn.
Anyway, let's get back to the rig I'm presenting today. What we have here is an AWD Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 144" wheelbase. Dicot Designs, a boutique woodworking studio in Boulder, Colorado, created it. The company's owner and founder, Chris McGurrin, is the brains behind this project.
As usual, I'll start the tour with the rig's exterior. You'll discover a ladder on the driver's side of the vehicle. Climb on top, and you'll find a Unaka Gear Co. roof rack holding a Fiamma manual awning, a 45-inch light bar in the front, and 400 W solar panels. Other notable roof features are a 12 V Maxxair fan and a Nomadic Cooling X2 A/C unit.
Slide the main door open, and you'll be greeted by a beautifully designed living space. As soon as you lay eyes on it, you'll be able to tell this is the work of a professional.
In fact, you'll notice the curve motif in various parts of this camper van. Some of the cabinetry has curved edges, and curved panels are also on the walls. A recessed LED light strip splendidly highlights the curved wall panels.
You'll notice an open layout inside this van, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the rest of the interior. Instead, Chris fitted a large curtain blocking the light from the driver's cabin.
Chris devised the kitchen dead ahead of the entrance. It features a custom walnut countertop with ample prep space, a deep stainless steel sink, a Dometic fridge, and a portable induction stove.
How about a shower? Well, like most other camper vans, this one has an outdoor shower. But, for even more comfort, Chris created a hidden shower. It's not as convenient as a shower in a fixed bathroom, as it takes a bit to set up, but it definitely saves a lot of valuable space, especially considering this is the short wheelbase version of the Sprinter.
If you lift the carpet in front of the entrance, you'll reveal a stainless steel shower pan. Then, you have to attach a curtain to the ceiling and replace the sink faucet's head with a hose, which you pull inside the shower. And that's it; you're ready to enjoy a hot shower.
Opposite the kitchen, by the entrance, Chris created a small seating area with a bench and a swivel table. Here's the cool part about the bench: it integrates two speakers and two almost invisible slide-outs.
The control panel for the rig's utility systems is right next to the bench. It comprises two touchscreen displays (one for the sound system and the other for the electrical system), various switches for the lights, and a heater controller.
A bedroom/lounge area occupies the rear part of the interior. Chris designed a modular system that allows you to set up this space according to your needs.
For instance, if you want to accommodate guests, you can use the lounge setup, which consists of two benches (one on each side) with a platform in between for resting your legs. There are also two Lagun table mounts.
This setup allows you to use the space in the middle as a garage. Furthermore, if you need space to fit taller items, you can remove the platforms altogether.
The garage also holds the utility systems. The box on the left houses a subwoofer and most of the power system. It's a powerful, 10kWh EcoFlow power system that can be charged via solar, via the vehicle's alternator through a DC-DC charger, and via shore power.
Inside the box on the opposite side, Chris added a show cabinet and part of the plumbing system. You'll discover a 33-gallon (125-liter) freshwater tank with heating pads connected to an outdoor shower. The other components of the plumbing system are a 2.5-gallon (9-liter) water heater and a 5-gallon (19-liter) greywater canister in the cabinet underneath the sink.
Regarding aesthetics, Chris opted for a warm, bright, and, of course, "woody" interior. Some unique elements include two walnut overhead cabinets with a slatted design and a waterfall edge, as well as a stunning curvy ceiling light.
Chris came up with various storage solutions. There are multiple drawers and cabinets (including the two overhead ones I mentioned earlier), as well as a sizeable headliner shelf above the driver's cabin. Moreover, the largest drawer houses an OGO composting toilet.
By "invisible," I mean you can't see its edges, as they blend in perfectly with the bench's design. To open them, you'll have to press on them. One slide-out is a table, while the other holds two dog bowls. Furthermore, lifting the bench's top panel will reveal a decently sized storage space.
Transforming the lounge into a bedroom is easy - just attach the platform between the top parts of the benches and rearrange the cushions. Moreover, you can ventilate the area through the two slide-screen windows on the sides.
All in all, Chris and Dicot Designs did a stellar job with this mobile home. Its unique design makes it hard to take your eyes off of it - or at least that's its effect on me. Besides aesthetics, this rig stands out with proper creature comforts and an open, spacious design despite the interior's compact size.