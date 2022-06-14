Unique 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 NFT Comes Paired With the Real-Life Car

Chevrolet is taking a shot at blending in with the cool kids. They’re auctioning an NFT that shows the 2023 Corvette Z06 wreaking havoc in a fictional city. It’s all digital, of course. And it’s all happening for a good cause! But besides having the winner receive unique artwork, the carmaker is also giving away a real vehicle. Here’s how you could get your hands on something special.
Chevrolet decided it’s time to join the non-fungible token (NFT) hype with something of their own. Knowing that things in this space aren’t precisely going as the market participants would’ve wanted, the American automaker has taken precautionary steps. The partnership with an artist named “xsullo” has resulted in a digital image that shows Chevrolet’s halo vehicle burning out some rubber in a cyber city.
The good news is that the winner of the auction will also receive a brand-new, real-life, custom-painted Corvette Z06. The performance car finished in Minted Green will come with a certificate of authenticity, the promise that Chevrolet’s not going to use this particular hue on another Corvette, the Z07 package, carbon fiber wheels, a plaque that’s going to help the owner brag about his unique vehicle, and a VIN that’ll contain just ones and zeros. The latter add-on is meant to underline that this car has a digital twin since these numbers are used in the binary codes.
Those interested in getting the car and the artwork will have their chance at bidding between the 20th and the 24th of June. The “Own the color” auction is organized by SuperRare. If you want to get involved, you’ll need a lot of Ethereum. At the moment of writing, one Ether is worth $1,208. The value of the cryptocurrency fluctuates, so be on the lookout. Right now, the market is in a downtrend. You should also check if you’re eligible to participate by reading the terms and conditions.
The money paid for the car and the artwork will be entirely donated to DonorsChoose – an old partner of Chevrolet and an organization that helps teachers and students across the country.
This unique Corvette Z06 will surely attract a lot of enthusiasts from two colliding worlds – collectible cars and winners of the crypto boom.
