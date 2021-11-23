Unique 1992 BMW 850i Gets the Stormtrooper Treatment Courtesy of Bespoke Widebody Kit

3 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History

Back in 1990, when the E31-generation BMW 8 Series first went into production, Bavarian radiator grilles were considerably less intrusive (visually) compared to what you get on a modern day 8 Series model, let alone something like the X7 or the 4 Series. 15 photos



For that reason alone, we’re not exactly sure how to feel about this particular E31 BMW 850i, because on the one hand,



The vehicle is currently up for grabs through



Anyway, let’s run through some of the features, starting with factory-standard ones like the pop-up headlights, sunroof, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats (with driver memory function), air conditioning and so on. Pretty much everything you could want in the early 80s.



As for the modifications, the car comes with Wokke Performance chips, K&N air filters, custom 18-inch wheels, custom widebody kit, white exterior (it used to be green), tinted fog lights and turn signals, black kidney grilles, tinted rear lights and windows, Alcantara upholstery on various interior surfaces, aftermarket switches on the center console, plus an aftermarket sound system with a Pioneer touchscreen.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.