Unique 1962 Ford Thunderbird Concours Restoration Up for Grabs This October

Not only is this beauty the only one ever concours restored in this trim, but it’s also one of only 1,427 Sports Roadsters made back in ‘62, according to its "For Sale” sign. This one rocks a 390 CI V8 engine capable of producing 300 American-bread ponies.
The T-Bird saw a great year in 1962. The Sports Roadster was being introduced, just like our subject of the day, and it came right after the third generation of the Thunderbird (1961) that went through a major revolution design-wise. While still keeping part of its core aesthetics, the 1961 model was a much sleeker-looking luxury vehicle that came in either a hardtop or a soft top.
Although the ‘61 T-Bird wasn’t advertised as a sports car, the ‘62 Sports Roadster was the rebel teen that looked the part. Although it didn’t necessarily go faster, according to a spec sheet comparison. The ‘62 model is actually 1 mph slower, which is a bit odd given that it came with the Sports Roadster name attached to it.
Nevertheless, this advertised unique T-bird has only 10 miles on the clock since its complete concours restoration. In case you’re wondering what the difference between a concours restoration and a restomod is, a car is considered to be a concourse restoration when it's as close as possible to its factory shape. Meaning no outside components other than originals. Whereas a restomod can have whatever the modder wishes to slap on it. Before the 10 miles since the project was completed this August, the car had 49,000 miles on the odometer.
Also, what makes it one of a kind is the fact that it’s the only concourse restored 1962 Ford Thunderbird with a silver mink and red leather interior in existence, according to the auction website. Putting together its pedigree and current condition, one can see why this would more than glisten in the eye of a potential buyer.
