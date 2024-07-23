Unicorn 1962 Imperial Crown Droptop Is a 55-Year Heirloom Survivor With Unique Features

19 photos Photo: YouTube/Car Show Reporter

By 1962, the last influences of Chrysler’s design revolution of the mid-fifties were gone with the winds of passing fashion. The bold Forward Look gave way to straight lines, pronounced angles, and flat panels. However, even if the writing was on the wall, not all was yet lost: Imperial had one more say about it, and it produced one of the rarest Mopars – the Crown Convertible, with 554 examples assembled.