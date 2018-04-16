Understeer Kills BMW X2 in Moose Test

SUVs and the famous moose test don't mix well. You have a top-heavy vehicle that doesn't like sudden direction changes, so it's not the safest thing when doing sudden maneuvers.

It's relatively light, and most of its weight is down, like a regular hatchback.



The X2 measures 4.36 meters in length and is built on the UKL2 platform, the same as the X1 and MINI Countryman. The difference is that its body is 8 centimeters shorter and 7cm lower, but you pay about €2,400 extra in Europe, where this video was shot.



Unless we're mistaken, this particular version is the sDrive20i with a 190 horsepower 2-liter turbo engine running on gasoline. Not that it gains or loses any kind of advantage due to the powerplant.



The highest speed at which the testers were able to make the dodge maneuver was 73 km/h, which is pretty low. The X2 didn't show any excessive body movements, as you will see from the video. However, it did provide the driver with one major obstacle: oversteer.



They even went as far as calling it "remarkable." You might see it only as a something that keeps you from having fun, but it also stops the BMW from passing through the gates. They made many passes, but it would either not respond or clip the cones.



The situation got progressively worse as tire wear started to set in. What would be a good result? Well, the



On the plus side, the Spanish website km77 did say the electronic nannies were barely noticeable, so at least the X2 is a true BMW in that regard. But understeer... really?



