Under Armour to Make Spacesuits for Virgin Galactic Astronauts

By the end of this year, there’s good chance humanity will step into the era of space tourism for good. Two companies are fighting to claim the title of first to sell tickets for trips to space, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, and both have their inaugural launches planned for 2019.

The first tourist to go up in the Unity will be the company’s own leader, Richard Branson, and he’ll be wearing a spacesuit manufactured by American apparel behemoth Under Armour.



In a statement released on Thursday, Virgin Galactic said Under Armour has been tasked with creating the space wear needed for the company’s passengers and pilots. No details were provided on the materials and design of the spacesuits, but Virgin did say all will be revealed “ahead of Richard Branson’s inaugural commercial flight.”



The apparel manufacturer will also be tasked with designing uniforms of sorts for the Virgin Galactic employees, from engineers to hosts, working at Spaceport America in New Mexico. That decision is it odd, given Branson’s track record of unconventional leader.



Back in 2017, the man wrote on his blog, speaking about the work environment within the Virgin Group that “everyone is encouraged to wear what they think will help them to work most productively.”



Back to Under Armour, the company will not be in charge solely with designing and producing clothes for Virgin Galactic. Branson has also tasked his new partner with the creation of physical preparation programs for the astronauts.



