Uncharted Territory Ahead: Brabus Takes On the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4²

Brabus has done it again! We dreamed of the day they would get their hands on the new Mercedes-AMG G63 4X4², and our prayers have just been answered. The German tuning company proudly showcased its individualization program for brabusizing the 2023 G-Class Squared, bringing even more outlandish styling, capability, and power into the mix.
For over four decades, Brabus has been synonymous with bespoke engineering and vehicle design, coupled with remarkable performance in the world of Mercedes-Benz tuning. Founded in 1977 by Bodo Buschmann and Klaus Brackmann, Brabus has grown from a small workshop in Bottrop, Germany, to a renowned global leader in high-performance vehicle customization.
Since the early days, Brabus has been focused on creating memorable cars that offer a combination of unparalleled luxury, performance, and innovation in the industry. They have built a reputation for delivering top-of-the-line tuning solutions for Mercedes-Benz AMG models, and the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² makes no exception.
The G 63 4x4² is already impressive, but Brabus has taken it to the next level by introducing its latest Individualisation Program. It allows owners to experience the unhindered potential of the G 63 4x4², combining its off-road capabilities with Brabus' unmistakable style and performance.
For decades, the G-Class's timeless design and go-anywhere capabilities have made it a versatile machine that can withstand anything from city driving and the regular school run to conquering the roughest terrains with more adventurous owners behind the wheel. Over the years, the AMG division of Mercedes-Benz has been responsible for producing some of the most potent and high-performance versions of the G-Class.
The G 63 is one of the most popular models in the entire second-generation G-Class lineup, first launched in 2018. It has been a favorite among AMG fans for its impressive power figures and improved road manners compared to its earlier siblings. However, the new G 63 4x4² takes things to a whole new level.
Compared to the "regular" AMG G 63, the AMG 4x4² obviously stands out as a machine with much more off-road credentials. Although both models share the same M177 V8 twin-turbo engine, the AMG G 63 4x4² boasts 585 ps (577 hp), just like the standard AMG G 63. But the most significant differences are in the drivetrain and suspension system.
The AMG G 63 4x4² features raised portal axles and independent front suspension, providing an impressive ground clearance of 13.8 inches (35 cm) and greatly improved approach and departure angles of 41.3° and 36.8°, respectively. It also helps that the vehicle comes straight from the factory with Pirelli all-terrain 325/55 section tires mounted on 22-inch wheels. AMG also fitted more prominent carbon-fiber fenders, an LED light bar, a roof rack with a carbon-fiber windscreen, and a carbon-fiber spare tire cover, adding to the rugged and aggressive look.
This mean machine features a range of exquisite carbon fiber accents, such as the Widestar body kit, completed by a hood power dome and a wind deflector with integrated LED spotlights, giving the car a more aggressive and muscular appearance. The unique Brabus front lip, made from high-grade PUR, further adds to the vehicle's imposing stance. The car's rear wing and front grill, adorned with carbon fiber, add a touch of refinement to the bold exterior.
For those looking to take their adventures to the next level, the G 63 4x4² signed by Brabus offers additional elements from the brand's Adventure product catalog, such as their cable winch and roof rack solutions, an ideal choice for those who wish to explore the great outdoors.
Not least, a striking set of 22-inch Brabus Monoblock HD forged wheels, manufactured using the latest techniques, finished off with a sporty matte black, complete the fierce exterior appearance and give this machine an unmistakable look.
kW (700 ps/691 hp) at 950 Nm of torque and 588 kW (800 ps/789) at 1,000 Nm, respectively.
But it's not just about performance figures, as the Brabus valve-controlled sports exhaust system provides perfect eight-cylinder acoustics while reducing exhaust backpressure to optimize power delivery. The active sound management system lets the driver switch between a raging V8 soundtrack in "Sport" mode and a subtle whisper when setting the "Coming Home" mode with the touch of a button, giving you the best of both worlds.
No matter what type of off-road adventure you have in mind, the Brabus G 63 4x4² can tackle any challenge. From crawling up steep inclines to navigating through treacherous terrain, this vehicle's powertrain options give you the confidence to conquer any obstacle.
The all-encompassing leather/Alcantara upholstery options are just the start of a journey to make the interior space your own. The front seats and the rear passenger arrangement, where two Brabus-designed single seats in combination with the Business Middle Console replace the standard bench seats, can also be fully customizable to one's preferences.
The aluminum/carbon elements are other details that enhance the cockpit experience further. These elements, including the specific shift paddles, pedal pads, and entrance panels custom-designed by Brabus, complete with LED backlit logos and door pins, are crafted with great attention to detail, using high-quality materials.
But the customization options don't stop there. Any individual wishes can be realized via the in-house Brabus saddlery according to specifications, meaning that every inch of the interior can be tailored to the owner's preferences. From the stitching of the leather seats to the color of the ambient lighting, every detail of this space can be personalized to create a truly unique driving experience.
The new Brabus G 63 4x4² is a remarkable vehicle that elevates the already impressive Mercedes-Benz G-Class to new heights. With its powerful engine, off-road capabilities, and luxurious interior, it is a dream come true for anyone who wishes to stand out from the crowd and easily take on the most challenging terrain. And with a wide range of customization options available, owners can make this vehicle their own, reflecting their individual tastes and style.
Unfortunately, Brabus has not officially provided any pricing information for their latest project. Still, we could only assume that costs may reach and even exceed the $ half-million mark. Considering the price of a "regular" Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² starts from around $350k, you will definitely need to dig deep inside your pockets to park such a beast on your driveway.
Since the early days, Brabus has been focused on creating memorable cars that offer a combination of unparalleled luxury, performance, and innovation in the industry. They have built a reputation for delivering top-of-the-line tuning solutions for Mercedes-Benz AMG models, and the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² makes no exception.
The G 63 4x4² is already impressive, but Brabus has taken it to the next level by introducing its latest Individualisation Program. It allows owners to experience the unhindered potential of the G 63 4x4², combining its off-road capabilities with Brabus' unmistakable style and performance.
An outstanding base to build on
For decades, the G-Class's timeless design and go-anywhere capabilities have made it a versatile machine that can withstand anything from city driving and the regular school run to conquering the roughest terrains with more adventurous owners behind the wheel. Over the years, the AMG division of Mercedes-Benz has been responsible for producing some of the most potent and high-performance versions of the G-Class.
The G 63 is one of the most popular models in the entire second-generation G-Class lineup, first launched in 2018. It has been a favorite among AMG fans for its impressive power figures and improved road manners compared to its earlier siblings. However, the new G 63 4x4² takes things to a whole new level.
Compared to the "regular" AMG G 63, the AMG 4x4² obviously stands out as a machine with much more off-road credentials. Although both models share the same M177 V8 twin-turbo engine, the AMG G 63 4x4² boasts 585 ps (577 hp), just like the standard AMG G 63. But the most significant differences are in the drivetrain and suspension system.
The AMG G 63 4x4² features raised portal axles and independent front suspension, providing an impressive ground clearance of 13.8 inches (35 cm) and greatly improved approach and departure angles of 41.3° and 36.8°, respectively. It also helps that the vehicle comes straight from the factory with Pirelli all-terrain 325/55 section tires mounted on 22-inch wheels. AMG also fitted more prominent carbon-fiber fenders, an LED light bar, a roof rack with a carbon-fiber windscreen, and a carbon-fiber spare tire cover, adding to the rugged and aggressive look.
Brabusizing the 4x4 Squared
This mean machine features a range of exquisite carbon fiber accents, such as the Widestar body kit, completed by a hood power dome and a wind deflector with integrated LED spotlights, giving the car a more aggressive and muscular appearance. The unique Brabus front lip, made from high-grade PUR, further adds to the vehicle's imposing stance. The car's rear wing and front grill, adorned with carbon fiber, add a touch of refinement to the bold exterior.
For those looking to take their adventures to the next level, the G 63 4x4² signed by Brabus offers additional elements from the brand's Adventure product catalog, such as their cable winch and roof rack solutions, an ideal choice for those who wish to explore the great outdoors.
Not least, a striking set of 22-inch Brabus Monoblock HD forged wheels, manufactured using the latest techniques, finished off with a sporty matte black, complete the fierce exterior appearance and give this machine an unmistakable look.
Playing with the numbers
kW (700 ps/691 hp) at 950 Nm of torque and 588 kW (800 ps/789) at 1,000 Nm, respectively.
But it's not just about performance figures, as the Brabus valve-controlled sports exhaust system provides perfect eight-cylinder acoustics while reducing exhaust backpressure to optimize power delivery. The active sound management system lets the driver switch between a raging V8 soundtrack in "Sport" mode and a subtle whisper when setting the "Coming Home" mode with the touch of a button, giving you the best of both worlds.
No matter what type of off-road adventure you have in mind, the Brabus G 63 4x4² can tackle any challenge. From crawling up steep inclines to navigating through treacherous terrain, this vehicle's powertrain options give you the confidence to conquer any obstacle.
Fully customizable inside living space
The all-encompassing leather/Alcantara upholstery options are just the start of a journey to make the interior space your own. The front seats and the rear passenger arrangement, where two Brabus-designed single seats in combination with the Business Middle Console replace the standard bench seats, can also be fully customizable to one's preferences.
The aluminum/carbon elements are other details that enhance the cockpit experience further. These elements, including the specific shift paddles, pedal pads, and entrance panels custom-designed by Brabus, complete with LED backlit logos and door pins, are crafted with great attention to detail, using high-quality materials.
But the customization options don't stop there. Any individual wishes can be realized via the in-house Brabus saddlery according to specifications, meaning that every inch of the interior can be tailored to the owner's preferences. From the stitching of the leather seats to the color of the ambient lighting, every detail of this space can be personalized to create a truly unique driving experience.
The new Brabus G 63 4x4² is a remarkable vehicle that elevates the already impressive Mercedes-Benz G-Class to new heights. With its powerful engine, off-road capabilities, and luxurious interior, it is a dream come true for anyone who wishes to stand out from the crowd and easily take on the most challenging terrain. And with a wide range of customization options available, owners can make this vehicle their own, reflecting their individual tastes and style.
Unfortunately, Brabus has not officially provided any pricing information for their latest project. Still, we could only assume that costs may reach and even exceed the $ half-million mark. Considering the price of a "regular" Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² starts from around $350k, you will definitely need to dig deep inside your pockets to park such a beast on your driveway.