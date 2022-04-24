Unboxing the 2022 Hot Wheels Team Transport Mix 2, Everyday Feels Like Christmas

When you're a Hot Wheels collector, hardcore or not, it's always funny to see the reaction of those visiting you at home. Some people will look at your display and will want to see more of it. Others will be shocked as to why a man in his 30s still has "toy cars" lying around. But most often than not, people will remember they used to collect them when they were younger as well.
If you've started collecting Hot Wheels for a few years, you get to a point where you can only have so many of them on display. That's if you don't happen to live in a huge house and have a dedicated man cave to show them all off. But most collectors will have a small percentage of their items on display, while the rest are tucked away for safekeeping.
It's hard to keep up with Mattel these days. Some Hot Wheels enthusiasts have even started complaining about suffering from "collector's burnout," as they find it more and more difficult to buy all of the newly launched models.
If you're one of those people, you might not like the fact that the new Hot Wheels Team Transport Mix 2 is now available for pre-order. Otherwise, let's dive into this new mix of cars and their dedicated haulers.
This is a match made in heaven for anyone who's ever had a project car or a race car, even more so if you're the one doing the driving to and from the track. Mix 2 is the 15th one developed by Hot Wheels since the start of the series in 2018. For all three cars, this is their first appearance in a Team Transport set.
Porsche 917 LH is mixed with the Fleet Flyer hauler. Porsche's legendary race car was first introduced by Mattel back in 2018 as part of the Legends of Speed series, and it's good to see it back in action after it was off the market in 2021.
Most collectors will agree to the fact that the Lancia Stratos Group 5 is the star of this new mix, as this is only its second appearance ever in the Hot Wheels lineup. Its hauler for this set is the Sakura Sprinter, a vehicle you mostly see associated with Japanese vehicles instead.
Last but not least, after two European vehicles, some diversity was required. And for this mix, diversity comes in the form of a mid-size muscle car: the 1970 AMC Rebel Machine. To some people, this might not be as exciting as some of the more popular muscle cars of that era, but you can't deny that the casting has a rather nice touch to it.
And the matching-colors Wide Open hauler will complete the look, bringing the set to life wherever you may choose to have it on display. Finding this new mix will require a bit of patience, as it was already sold out during its pre-order period. Other than that, you should be ready to spend about $60 for it when it becomes available again.
