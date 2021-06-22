Unbound Freedom's Overlander Expedition Vehicle Rocks F-550 Lariat 4x4 Chassis

Currently, countless expedition vehicle manufacturers promise a true off-grid experience. One team that offers an expedition-ready vehicle is Unbound Freedom. If you ever make it across their website, you will only find one vehicle in which they put all their attention, the Overlander.
As an expedition vehicle, this unit is designed to offer an unparalleled outdoor experience. To do that, Unbound has equipped this XV with enough goodies to go the distance. For how long and exactly how far, that will depend on you.
When someone mentions the words “expedition vehicle,” your brain has already imagined what it's going to see. To my surprise, Ford is the manufacturer that supplies the base vehicle and chassis for the Overlander.
With this kind of setup, you shouldn't be worried about any cornering, uneven terrain, or unpaved roads. Speaking of unpaved roads, a set of Continental MPT81 heavy-duty tires and wheels will be gripping whatever surface you decide to drive on. Did I mention these are military-grade tires?
Like any other vehicle meant to take you above and beyond asphalt, or civilization for that matter, the Overlander is equipped with an array of electrical systems aimed at making a home anywhere you park.
Starting with 1,520 watts of solar power, a 12,000 Wh battery bank, and a 3,000-watt pure sine wave inverter with 6,000-watt surge, the Overlander looks promising. A 125 Ah charger offers mass charging, while a 50-amp pass-through on the inverter powers the RV breaker panel. Oh, there are also four 250-watt Go Power! Lithium batteries on board. All that is monitored via Bluetooth directly from your phone.
Right now, Unbound offers two models to choose from, the SRD, which starts at $187,500, and the ERD, which starts at $221,633. The difference is that the SRD is shorter in stance and doesn’t include the off-road options and equipment.
If that sounds like something you want to buy, be prepared to bring some extra cash as the team will work with you to build a custom vehicle, but once you’ve chosen what you want, you’ll have to wait up to six months before you can hit the open road.
Even with this sort of information at hand, the Overlander is still a promising contender to take some amazing road trips. Heck, leave road-tripping behind and live out of this thing. What do you think, is it enough?
