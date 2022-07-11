Unbeatable Ford Truck Enthusiasm: Came to Buy Three, Got 114

Naturally, 21 of them are now for sale on the new owner's site. More to come. What's the interesting part? Well, Solomon Lunger is well known for his passion for Ford trucks. So he got a call from a private collector and went to see what it was all about.
He specifically wanted to get three: the 1979 F150 Midas Touch, the 1979 F150 Galaxy Sandbox, and the 1979 F150 Lighthouse Sandbox. After some bargaining, he got all 114 of them, together with everything else in the collection – other models from other makers, parts, and bits and pieces. Eventually, he kept the Fords.
I became curious about the not-so-every-day purchase and asked Solomon a few questions. Prompt to answer, here's how he describes the deal: "When I got the phone call about the place, I thought it would be a fun video for my channel & hopefully I could get a few trucks." (You sure did both, Solomon! One of the videos about the Soddy Daisy Collection is also at the end of this story)
Of course, this mother of all deals - well worth Solomon's favorite slogan of "What the Truck?!" – wasn't another ordinary scrape-yard sale or barn-find buy. So, faced with this irresistible offer, the joyous YouTuber swiftly solved the dilemma: "I called my wife and told her about the situation, and she said to go for it and buy it all." (That was a good call for both, I'll say that much.) Although the price of this one-of-a-kind "wholesale" is a matter that remains between buyer and seller, the demand for such classics is sure to make Solomon not regret his decision.
Now he is putting them up for sale. With a few exceptions, of course. Apart from the three models mentioned above and the ones that already caught the eye of other interested clients, several trucks will remain with Solomon. "Eventually, some of the ones I'm keeping will get restored and possibly sold." So check him out from time to time. For now, look at some of the Fords that are still for sale on Solomon's website.
