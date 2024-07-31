Unassuming Sleeper: Weathered 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk Packs Supercharged Surprise

A wise man once said, "Don't judge a book by its cover." The phrase was popularized when it appeared in the 1946 mystery novel "Murder in the Glass Room." I'm not here to discuss books, but the saying applies to a 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk I stumbled across online. Weathered on the outside and hot-rodded on the inside, this two-door hardtop is a wolf in sheep's clothing.
We often associate cars with weathered paint and rust holes with barn-kept rigs that no longer run and need restoration to become roadworthy. This Studebaker looks like it emerged from long-term storage, but the somewhat rough body hides a powerplant that would put other 1950s classics to shame.
Introduced in 1956 as a contender in the emerging personal luxury car market, the Golden Hawk topped the Hawk series in terms of premium features and performance. Originally powered by a 352-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Packard engine good for 275 horsepower, the Golden Hawk was among the best-performing vehicles of its era and is widely regarded as a precursor to the muscle cars of the 1960s.
The Golden Hawk switched to a smaller 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) Studebaker V8 in 1957, but the addition of a McCulloch supercharger kept power ratings at 275 horses and improved the hardtop's top speed. This black example left the assembly line with the supercharged V8, so it was no slouch in standard form. However, the second owner decided he needed more oomph and performed a series of upgrades.
For starters, they ditched the original 289 V8 for a 259-cubic-inch (4.2-liter) unit. Studebaker introduced the latter in 1955 and kept it in production all the way until 1964. The stock 259 delivered up to 195 horsepower, so we could say the owner performed a downgrade. However, they kept the supercharger. A four-speed manual for row-your-won fun also replaced the standard automatic.
It doesn't sound like much of a hot rod at first glance, right? Well, this is where the third and current owner comes in, who rebuilt and bored the engine to 304 cubic inches (5.0 liters) in 2018. The supercharger and the gearbox also got a makeover, and the combo operates flawlessly. The seller doesn't share any info on power output, but the V8 sounds meaner than the average Studebaker lump. And needless to say, it seems faster and more potent in the provided videos.
While the exterior looks rough, the interior is a nice surprise with fresh upholstery and a neat-looking dashboard. The cabin is no longer stock, though. It is now sporting a pair of bucket seats from a later model Hawk GT and new carpets.
All told it's a solid daily driver that can be preserved as is or given a cosmetic refresh for the local cars and coffee tour. If it's the kind of classic you'd take home, the Golden Hawk is available via Barn Finds. The auction has no bids as of this writing, with six more days to go.
