Ultra-Strong XC.24 Electric UTV Is Ready for Closed Circuit Racing and Family Rambles

If you haven’t heard about Graft until now, don’t worry, neither have we up until recently, because the company is still working on launching its first products. But the Taiwan-based electric vehicle manufacturer seems to have a promising lineup almost ready for production, and the XC.24 UTV (utility task vehicle) is part of it.
We’ve already covered the other two Graft EVs last week. One of them is the EO.12 off-road electric motorcycle, a lightweight (110 lb/50 kg) two-wheeler that claims to offer 200 percent more power output than other electric motorcycles with the same weight.
The other one is advertised as an ultralight, electric ATV that is about half the weight of an average off-road quad, at 242 lb (110 kg).
Graft’s third upcoming product is a single-seat UTV called XC.24, which the manufacturer describes as a great choice for driver training and rugged closed-circuit racing. It is scheduled for launch this spring.
The UTV/crosskart can fit in the bed of standard pickups and has a solid chassis, featuring a 4130 Chromoly steel frame. It comes with an ultra-low center of gravity, making it very predictable in handling it and it has a premium, three-way adjustable suspension with 200 mm of travel.
Just like the other two EVs mentioned above, this one is also IP67 rated, meaning it can cope with water depths of up to 1 meter (3.2 ft) for 30 minutes.
The XC.24 has four independent motors, a power peak of 80 kW, and a touch screen display that offers data on speed, power, torque, and battery.
Moreover, the electric buggy comes with the same battery system as Graft’s other two EVs. It is a proprietary technology that allows you to swap batteries and use them across its entire range of vehicles.
Graft’s XC.24 UTV is not currently available to pre-order and no pricing details are offered. But the manufacturer says all three EVs are “coming soon” and will be available for purchase via its online store, which is also in the works.
