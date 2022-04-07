Ultra-RWB Widebody VW Beetle “Targa” Shows Forged Roof Operation in CGI 360 Degree

Some virtual automotive artists lay a general path of destruction or amazement in their CGI wake, while others focus their skills on certain niches that get them more passionate than the norm. And, at times, it is for the best, others for the worst, and on a few occasions, they will have us mesmerized...
For example, on our digital automotive radar always sits Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, for when we need a CGI laughing-out-loud (LOL) moment. But the prolific pixel master has nothing in terms of quality on Musa Rio Tjahjono, aka musartwork, even if at times we feel the latter can get pretty obsessed with everything JDM.
Then, if one needs to delve even deeper into a certain niche, the absolute CGI specialist for unofficial Beetle Targa RWBs must be Robert, the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based digital content creator better known as rob3rtdesign on social media. His ultimate favorite project from last year, an ultra-widebody RAUH-Welt Begriff (RWB) Volkswagen Beetle “911 Targa,” thoroughly proved it could become a menacingly enticing dream.
The CGI artist is certainly passionate about his Targa transformations, by the way, as we recently noticed even a Shelby Cobra can look almost just as good when featuring a retractable Targa top roof. However, even among smoother VW Beetle x 992 GT3s that would equally enrage purists and bewitch everyone else, his Beetle Targa remains top-notch virtual work any day of the year.
That was recently put to the test as the pixel master suddenly decided to revisit his neat project with a creative 360-degree CGI video (embedded below). Even better, the RWB-inspired VW got a change of color to make everyone else green with envy and then started to digitally play with the roof operation! And that was not all, folks, as we also noticed a cool detail that serves as the icing on the cake: as far as we can tell, the roof piece above the cockpit is not made of canvas but rather forged carbon fiber!
