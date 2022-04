Ultra-RWB Widebody VW Beetle “Targa” Shows Forged Roof Operation in CGI 360 Degree

For example, on our digital automotive radar always sits Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, for when we need a CGI laughing-out-loud (LOL) moment. But the prolific pixel master has nothing in terms of quality on Musa Rio Tjahjono, aka musartwork , even if at times we feel the latter can get pretty obsessed with everything JDM.Then, if one needs to delve even deeper into a certain niche, the absolute CGI specialist for unofficial Beetle Targa RWBs must be Robert, the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based digital content creator better known as rob3rtdesign on social media. His ultimate favorite project from last year, an ultra-widebody RAUH-Welt Begriff (RWB) Volkswagen Beetle “911 Targa,” thoroughly proved it could become a menacingly enticing dream The CGI artist is certainly passionate about his Targa transformations, by the way, as we recently noticed even a Shelby Cobra can look almost just as good when featuring a retractable Targa top roof. However, even among smoother VW Beetle x 992 GT3s that would equally enrage purists and bewitch everyone else, his Beetle Targa remains top-notch virtual work any day of the year.That was recently put to the test as the pixel master suddenly decided to revisit his neat project with a creative 360-degree CGI video (embedded below). Even better, the RWB-inspired VW got a change of color to make everyone else green with envy and then started to digitally play with the roof operation! And that was not all, folks, as we also noticed a cool detail that serves as the icing on the cake: as far as we can tell, the roof piece above the cockpit is not made of canvas but rather forged carbon fiber!